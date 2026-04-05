Tax planning strategy: a guide to keeping your money most tax efficient for the 2026 tax year

The philosophy behind effective tax planning is upside-down and backward from most people’s experience. Most people think tax planning consists of standing in line at the post office in April and sending a check to the federal government. To be effective, tax planning has to reposition itself over time. It needs to start at the time of the economic decision and extend to the actual tax filing. It has to allow the benefits of planning to be realized well before the tax return is filed.

The material that follows highlights the essential components of an effective tax-planning strategy that U.S. citizens, independent contractors, and small-business operators and proprietors can apply to their individual situations.

What is a tax planning strategy, and why is it important?

Tax planning is the process of organizing a taxpayer’s financial affairs to legally minimize their tax liability to the tax authorities. For tax planners, that involves constant, ongoing evaluation of one’s income, judicious, strategic planning of expenditures, active participation in various financial accounts that can help reduce tax liability, and a firm, thorough understanding of the IRS regulations in effect.

One of the key distinctions between tax planning and tax return preparation is the timeframe involved. A tax return preparer deals with the past, focusing on transactions and events that have occurred. Tax planning, by definition, is a forward-looking process focused on how to reduce future tax liability.

From a lack of proper planning, one can forfeit significant tax liability and lose many potential tax deductions, improperly structure income at the wrong times, and fail to claim a tax credit. Do not expect the IRS to send you a note advising you of the tax benefits you forgot to claim.

Basics of the U.S. federal income tax system

For your tax planning strategy to have any potential value, you must understand a fundamental truth about income tax: you have to understand how the income tax system works.

As of 2026, the federal tax brackets in the U.S. remain the same, with top seven rates of 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. For every tax bracket, the income thresholds are slightly adjusted upward for inflation.

An income tax bracket system is designed so that not all of your income is taxed at a single rate. For example, if your tax bracket marks your income at $50,000, the entire $50,000 is not taxed at 22%, which is the income tax bracket rate that you fall into. If you are a single filer at $50,000, you will pay 10% on the first $12,400 and 12% on the remainder, so you will not be taxed at 22% on everything. This is a system that is called marginal tax, so knowing which tax rate you fall into is essential for making decisions about shifting income or deductions.

The tax brackets for the year 2026 and your tax status determine your standard deductions. The standard deduction amounts for each tax status in 2026 are as follows:

Filing status Standard deduction Single $16,100 Married filing jointly $32,200 Head of household $24,150 Married filing separately $16,100

If a senior is 65 or older, they may be eligible for a deduction under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This deduction is $6,000 and will be subject to income phase-outs.

Tax deductions vs. tax credits: which saves you more?

Because a deduction reduces taxable income, it is not directly comparable to a credit. If a $1,000 tax credit is claimed, that is a $1,000 reduction in your tax bill, regardless of the taxpayer’s tax bracket. If a $1,000 tax deduction is claimed at a 22% tax bracket, that deduction will only amount to $220 in taxes saved.

Tracking both credits and deductions is beneficial because deductions generally occur more frequently. While credits are more powerful than deductions, they are also rarer. Tax credits and deductions are both ways to reduce the amount of income tax you owe, but fundamentally, they perform and are used differently. The goal is to use whichever combination of credits and deductions gives you the greatest financial benefit.

Choosing standard deduction or itemized deduction

A majority of people who file their taxes choose the standard deduction because it is quicker and often the better financial choice than itemizing. Homeowners, people who donate to charity, and people who live in high-tax states might benefit more from itemized deductions.

Due to the OBBBA, the SALT deduction cap will increase to $40,000 in 2026, up from the previous $10,000. This will make it easier for people to itemize, as those with mortgages will have more items to add to their deductions. Bunching, which is when someone gives a charity large donations every few years and takes the standard deduction in the non-charity years, is a smart strategy for maximizing the tax deduction.

Tax planning strategies for individuals in 2026

The things that have the largest impact on taxes are the things that you have the most control over. One of these things is your contribution to retirement accounts. If you have a traditional retirement account, the amount you add to the retirement account will reduce your taxable income, which is a good thing. You will also pay less in taxes, but the investment will grow in the account, which you will not have access to until you retire.

Consider using a health savings account. HSAs have a triple tax advantage: contributions are tax-deductible, account growth is tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are untaxed. The 2026 contribution limits are expected to be $4,400 for self-only coverage and $8,750 for family coverage.

Consider the timing of your income and expenses. If you think you will be in a lower tax bracket next year, you may want to defer a bonus or an invoice to January. If you think you will be in a higher bracket, you should pull income into the current year and push expenses or deductions into future years.

Consider harvesting losses in your investment portfolio. Selling an investment at a loss allows you to offset other capital gains and gives you a $3,000 deduction in excess loss against ordinary income. Just be sure to consider the wash sale rule, which states that if you buy the same or a similar asset within 30 days, the loss will be disallowed.

Be sure to claim any tax credits that you may qualify for. There are tax credits available for the Child Tax Credit, education expenses, and energy efficiency. They are tax credits because they reduce your tax bill and tax liability and should be claimed.

Consider checking your W-4 in the middle of the year. A change in income due to a raise or a second job will change the amount of taxes withheld, which may lead to a surprise tax bill come April.

Tax planning strategy for business owners

If you are a small business owner, your tax planning should consider your business structure, self-employment taxes, and qualified business income deductions.

The type of business entity you select, whether LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp, will also determine how your income will be taxed. Owners of S-Corps may be able to minimize self-employment taxes by balancing their income between salary and distributions. For qualifying pass-through owners, the QBI deduction is as high as 20% of qualified business income; however, higher-income owners will face phase-outs.

Business owners should be diligent in tracking deductible expenses year-round. If not, they may find themselves frantic as they try to piece everything together. Even the costs of a home office, software subscriptions, health insurance premiums, and vehicle mileage expenses are all easily forgotten.

EasyFiling is a great starting point for non-resident entrepreneurs pursuing U.S. business entity formation, offering support for business formation, EIN registration, and U.S. tax compliance. It provides a basis for tax planning long before compliance becomes a burden.

Family estate and gift tax planning

The OBBBA has made the $15 million estate and gift tax lifetime exemption for individuals ($30 million for married couples) permanent, eliminating the sunset that existed in the original TCJA. The annual gift exclusion remains at $19,000 per recipient.

If you are passing on wealth to the next generation, you may also want to include irrevocable trusts, GRATs, and charitable lead trusts to minimize the taxable estate. It is best to start the process early, as these structures take significant time to set up.

Common tax planning mistakes

A few common mistakes cost taxpayers extra money annually:

Not updating beneficiaries on retirement accounts after marriage, divorce, or death

Not making estimated tax payments on time (the IRS hits you with penalties for not paying enough)

Not paying attention to state taxes when planning around federal taxes

Not starting tax planning until December and locking in a lot of choices for the tax year

Not changing your tax planning strategy after significant life events like a home purchase, a new baby, or a job change

Tax planning is a year-round job

The reality is that effective tax planning is not a one-off exercise. Develop a rhythm to your tax planning and set quarterly milestones: review your withholdings in Q1, review your realized and unrealized investment gains and losses in Q2, make any catch-up contributions to retirement accounts in Q3, and perform year-end tax estimates in Q4 to close the year.

Tax deductions and tax planning strategies change frequently. For example, the OBBBA added federal tax deductions for tip income, overtime pay, and auto loan interest starting in 2026. Therefore, the best plan is to avoid the last-minute rush in April each year and keep adjusting your plan throughout the year.