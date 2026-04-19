Grayscale just increased its Bittensor allocation to 43% of its AI focused fund, the largest weighting in the portfolio, while a TAO ETF application sits with the SEC. TAO trades near $247 after a 20% correction triggered by a subnet operator exit, but the network still runs 128 subnets generating $43 million in Q1 revenue.

While the TAO price prediction debate plays out between recovery bulls and governance bears, Pepeto is quietly crossing $9.2 million in presale with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, offering the kind of entry that has delivered the biggest returns in every past cycle.

Grayscale Boosts TAO to 43% as Bittensor ETF Awaits SEC

CoinDesk reported that Grayscale increased its Bittensor allocation from 31% to 43% in its AI focused fund, making TAO the dominant holding ahead of every other asset in the portfolio. The move came just days before a subnet operator exit sent TAO down 20%, but Grayscale has not adjusted its position, signaling institutional conviction in the network’s long term value.

CoinGecko data shows TAO recovering to $247 with a $2.37 billion market cap and 70% of supply locked in staking. The institutional backing is real, but even a rally from $247 back to the $758 all time high is a 3x that takes months of patience and a favorable macro backdrop to develop.

TAO Price Prediction 2026: Which Coins Should You Watch?

Pepeto

When you compare every presale gaining attention in this market, Pepeto wins that comparison before the tokenomics even enter the conversation, because every other presale is asking traders to fund a product that does not exist yet while Pepeto already has exchange tools running. A zero fee swap engine handles trades across any chain without charging a cent, while the PepetoAI risk scorer analyzes every position from entry to exit and flags dangerous exposure before a trade turns bad.

A trader can swap tokens, score risk, and build a new position in minutes without leaving the protocol. The visionary behind the original Pepe token built this alongside a former Binance expert, and SolidProof has cleared the smart contracts. From a presale that has pulled in $9.2 million, holders are earning 181% APY through the staking pool while the token price sits at $0.0000001865.

The confirmed Binance listing means the entry window has a hard deadline, and among every TAO price prediction pick this cycle, Pepeto is the only entry where the utility is live and the biggest returns are still ahead.

TAO (Bittensor)

TAO is trading near $247 after dropping 20% on the Covenant AI exit, with CoinMarketCap showing the network still runs 128 subnets generating $43 million in Q1 2026 revenue. Grayscale holds 43% of its AI fund in TAO, and a pending ETF application with the SEC could reprice the token if approved. Bull case targets put TAO between $360 and $410 by month end if the $240 support holds. Even that recovery path is a 50% to 65% gain over weeks, strong for a $2.37 billion asset but not the kind of return that turns a small entry into something that changes everything.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades near $85, roughly 70% below its $294 all time high, with spot SOL ETFs pulling steady inflows and the network processing over 50,000 transactions per second at near zero cost according to CoinGlass. Bull case forecasts place SOL between $150 and $200 by year end, delivering 70% to 130% for patient holders. That range is strong for a $45 billion market cap, but even the high end does not compete with presale to listing math where the first price discovery event sets the floor.

The Bottom Line

TAO deserves serious attention right now, because Grayscale increasing its allocation to 43% while an ETF application sits with the SEC is the kind of institutional signal that has preceded every major repricing event in crypto. But the most bullish TAO price prediction caps the recovery at $758, a 3x from $247, and a 3x from a $2.37 billion cap does not turn a few hundred dollars into generational wealth.

Pepeto is still in presale with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, which means the presale price becomes the floor the moment trading opens and every wallet inside rides the first discovery wave. After listing, everyone who missed it pays whatever the market decides. The entry is still open right now, but it closes once and never comes back.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the most bullish TAO price prediction for 2026?

Grayscale’s 43% allocation and a pending ETF application support bull case targets between $360 and $758, but even the high end delivers a 3x from current levels over months.

Which coin should you buy alongside TAO in 2026?

Pepeto combines a zero fee swap engine, SolidProof audit, and confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing, offering a setup that fully discovered tokens at multi billion dollar caps cannot match.

How high can Solana go in 2026?

Bull case forecasts place SOL between $150 and $200, but the $45 billion market cap means even the strongest rally delivers 130%, not the multiples that come from presale to listing entries.