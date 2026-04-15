The TAO price prediction just shifted after Grayscale raised its allocation to 43% in its AI focused fund, and that move reveals where the biggest wallets think this market is heading. While fear fills the charts, institutions managing billions are loading tokens, and the ones they pick tend to run once the crowd catches up.

Pepeto is pulling in early participants who see working exchange tools rather than empty roadmaps, with more than $8 million collected before listing. This article covers TAO and one presale gaining ground while the market recovers.

TAO Price Prediction Shifts as Institutional Bets Clash With Developer Exits

Grayscale increased its TAO allocation inside its AI focused fund from 31% to 43% on April 7, making it the largest holding in the fund (CoinGecko).

Days later, a subnet developer called Covenant AI left the project and sold roughly $10 million worth of TAO, sending the token down 20% to around $246 (CoinMarketCap). That gap between institutional confidence and short term panic is where the TAO price prediction becomes worth watching for anyone tracking capital flows instead of headlines.

Where the Smart Money Is Moving as the TAO Outlook Evolves

Pepeto

While the TAO price prediction plays out between institutional conviction and developer exits, a different entry is collecting capital from wallets that want products over promises. Pepeto is drawing attention from early participants who spotted working exchange tools instead of pitch decks. Built as a crypto trading network by the person who created the original Pepe coin and pushed it to $11 billion, Pepeto gives holders the ability to trade, move tokens, and check contract risk without paying fees or relying on outside platforms.

PepetoSwap lets you trade with zero fees, which means every dollar goes toward the position instead of disappearing into gas costs, so your capital works from the moment you enter. The cross-chain bridge moves tokens between networks at no cost, so holders who keep assets on different chains can bring everything together without losing value, and that matters when timing decides who profits. Every contract passed a SolidProof audit, and the confirmed Binance listing is approaching, which makes this one of the few presale entries carrying both a live product and a verified exchange date.

The presale price sits at $0.000000186, and more than $8 million has flowed in during a fear driven market while staking at 183% APY locks tokens away from supply. Analysts project returns that line up with what Pepe delivered using zero products, because Pepeto carries a full exchange that Pepe never built, and the wallets entering now see that the same cofounder, 420 trillion token supply, and confirmed Binance listing create the setup that changes everything once trading opens.

TAO Price Prediction

TAO trades near $246 after dropping 26% in seven days, triggered by the Covenant AI departure that pulled $10 million off the order book (Bybit). Grayscale still holds TAO as 43% of its AI fund, the largest position in any institutional AI crypto portfolio (CoinGecko). Analysts at Changelly project TAO reaching between $363 and $724 by late 2026, while other forecasters see $262 to $300 as the range where price settles before the next leg (Changelly).

The 70% staking lock limits the floating supply, so any buying pressure hits a thinner book and moves the price faster. Even a return from $246 to the April high near $334 gives around 35%, but a presale sitting a fraction of a cent from zero with a Binance listing already confirmed carries a completely different kind of return, and that gap is what every wallet in this market needs to consider now.

Conclusion

The TAO price prediction is creating noise, but the real signal sits in what capital is doing while that noise fills the feed. The Pepeto presale stands apart because it delivers a working exchange, a confirmed Binance listing, and the same builder who pushed Pepe from nothing to $11 billion, and that combination is the rarest setup this market has produced in years.

The wallets already inside know what happens when trading opens, and the Pepeto official website is accepting entries at a number that disappears permanently on listing day. Watching the TAO price prediction from the outside while this presale fills could turn into the most expensive decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the TAO price prediction for 2026?

Analysts project TAO could reach $363 to $724 by late 2026, depending on network recovery and market conditions after the Covenant AI exit.

What makes Pepeto different from other presales right now?

Pepeto offers a live exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and a SolidProof audit with a confirmed Binance listing, all built by the original Pepe cofounder and available at the Pepeto official website.

Does the TAO price prediction change the case for buying Pepeto?

The TAO price prediction points to a recovery, but a presale carrying a Binance listing ahead delivers a completely different scale of return for early holders.