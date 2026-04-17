Swatilina Barik Honoured at Crafting Bharat International Awards for Excellence in Immigration Strategy and AI-Driven Legal Innovation

Mumbai, India | San Francisco Bay Area | April 2026 : Swatilina Barik, a licensed Indian attorney and immigration strategist with over nine years of professional experience, continues to expand her global presence across U.S. immigration law, cross-border legal advisory, and legal technology innovation. Practicing before the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Mumbai (Nagpur & Mumbai Bench), she is widely recognized for her expertise in complex immigration matters and international mobility strategy.

Barik is the Founder and Principal Strategist of Visa Architect, a specialized advisory platform focused on strategic profile positioning for employment-based U.S. immigration categories, including EB-1A, O-1, EB-2 NIW, and EB-5 petitions. Through her practice, she collaborates with clients and legal professionals to develop robust evidentiary frameworks and long-term immigration planning strategies that support high-skill global mobility.

She also serves as Director (CEO) of TerraBridge AI, a global organization operating in scholarly publishing and digital transformation. The company delivers AI-driven solutions across peer review systems, editorial workflows, accessibility compliance (ADA/WCAG), and large-scale content conversion services, supporting more than 120 publishing clients across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In addition to her entrepreneurial leadership, Barik holds multiple advisory and quasi-judicial roles. She is an empanelled Arbitrator with Jupitice ODR, where she adjudicates online dispute resolution matters, and serves as Advisor for Entrepreneur Development at the Odisha Corporate Foundation, where she contributes to initiatives focused on mentorship, financial literacy and regional entrepreneurship development.

Her growing profile in law and innovation has also been recognized on international platforms, including her association with initiatives and recognitions such as the Crafting Bharat International Awards, where her contributions to legal strategy, immigration advisory, and AI-enabled legal transformation have been acknowledged within global professional circles.

Barik’s legal career includes key roles with reputed organizations such as Deel, Mamann Sandaluk LLP, Goel & Anderson, and Gehi & Associates, where she managed end-to-end U.S. immigration processes, including H-1B, L-1, O-1, EB-1, EB-2, adjustment of status, asylum matters and consular processing. She has also handled complex litigation and consumer law matters, including representation for major corporate clients such as Xiaomi Electronics before consumer forums in India.

Her experience further extends to legal operations strategy, compliance architecture, and organizational scaling, particularly during her tenure as Vice President – Legal & Business at Open Venture in the California Bay Area.

Barik holds an LL.M. in International Law, Banking, Corporate, Finance & Securities Law from National Law University, and a B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. She has also completed advanced diplomas in Entrepreneurship & Management and Cyber Law from NLIU.

Her academic and professional work is complemented by published writings on law, psychology, motivation, and human rights, along with certifications in intellectual property rights and consumer protection law. She is an active member of the American Bar Association and Young ICCA, reflecting her continued engagement with global legal and arbitration communities.

Through her dual focus on immigration strategy and AI-driven legal innovation, Swatilina Barik continues to position herself at the intersection of global mobility, legal the a transformation, and emerging legal technologies.transformation, and emerging legal technologies.