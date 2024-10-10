Supporting People Affected by Hurricane Helene: Nomad Internet is Giving Free Internet Service for the First Month

To support those in the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, Nomad Internet has announced that it is offering free 30-day service to new and existing customers.

In a statement, the spokesperson at Nomad Internet said, “At Nomad Internet, we believe in supporting our communities in times of need. In light of the recent impact of Hurricane Helene, we are offering free internet service for the first month to those affected by the hurricane. This temporary relief is aimed at helping individuals and families stay connected during this challenging time.”

How to Access the Free Service

Nomad Internet is offering free 30-day internet service to new and existing customers to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene. You will need a Nomad Internet modem to access this free service. If you don’t already have a Nomad modem, you can order one from our website by visiting www.nomadinternet.com

For New Customers:

Visit Our Website: Go to NomadInternet.com. Enter Your Address: Input your address to check service availability in your area. Click “Order Now”: Proceed to the order page. Select the “Helene Relief” Plan: This option provides the first 30 days free. Purchase a Modem: If you don’t have a Nomad Internet modem, you can buy one during checkout or from authorized retailers like Best Buy or Home Depot. Complete the Checkout: Follow the prompts to finalize your order.

For Current Customers Already Affected:

If you are already a Nomad Internet customer affected by Hurricane Helene, please create a support ticket requesting a Helene Relief credit.

Activate Additional Modems: Visit nomadinternet.com/activate. Request a Helene Relief Credit: Submit a support ticket if you haven’t already

For Current Customers Activating Additional Modems Purchased from a Retailer:

Activate Your Modem: Visit nomadinternet.com/activate. Enter Your Modem Identifier: Input the IMEI or serial number found on your modem. Enter Your Address: Confirm your service location. Select “Residential”: Choose the residential service option. Select the “Helene Relief” Plan: Opt for the free 30-day service. Complete the Activation: Follow the steps to finalize.

Need to Add Multiple Modems?

We have temporarily increased the limit to 20 modems per residential account to assist emergency response groups. If you need more than 20, please contact our support team for assistance.

More Details About the Free Service

After the 30-day relief period, you will automatically transition to our paid Residential subscription plan based on your location. We’ll notify you as you approach the end of the free service to ensure you’re informed about the upcoming change. There may be restrictions on transferring this service outside the disaster zone, but rest assured, we will continue to reassess based on the ongoing conditions.

Nomad Internet understands that disruptions to mail services may occur in affected areas, so if you need to have your modem shipped to an alternate location, we’re happy to accommodate that request. Additionally, the modems are always covered under a 30-day return policy for a full refund.

The dedicated support team at Nomad Internet can assist you with any questions or concerns. Please don’t hesitate to contact support@nomadinternet.com or call us at +1 281 800 1000.