Meet Jaden Garza, the Force Behind the Movement to Bridge the Digital Divide in America

Nomad Internet offers hope for rural and underserved communities by providing fast and dependable internet to regions where traditional providers frequently come up short. Since its founding in 2017, Nomad Internet has focused on bridging the digital divide in America, and looking at its popularity today, there is no doubt that the company is on the right path.

In this interview, Jaden Garza (CINO Nomad Internet) discusses the company’s goals, the recent Nomad Internet Summit, Black Friday promotions, and plans.

Q. Mr. Garza, we appreciate you for being with us. Let’s begin by discussing what sets Nomad Internet apart and what motivates the company’s purpose.

Jaden Garza: Thank you for having me. At Nomad Internet, we aim to provide dependable, high-speed internet to regions with traditionally limited access. We consider access to the Internet a fundamental right and a pathway to new possibilities. Since our establishment in 2017, our main priority has been catering to rural areas, RV parks, and travelers typically neglected by conventional service providers. With cutting-edge fixed wireless technology, we provide quick and secure internet service to our customers without depending on conventional cables. This method meets a vital requirement and enables people and companies to succeed without being restricted by geography.

Q. Well done on the achievement of the Nomad Internet Summit 2024! Why was the summit held, and who were some essential participants?

Jaden Garza: Thank you! The Nomad Internet Summit 2024 was a remarkable gathering that united influential thinkers, creators, and activists dedicated to closing the gap in digital access. For more than 48 hours, our attention was on practical tactics to increase internet access in rural and underserved regions. We had the privilege of hosting experts like Bill Badger from Inseego Corp, Michael Neenan from Parsec Antennas, and Jamie Brown from Cyber Reef. Their presentations highlighted groundbreaking advancements in hardware, network scalability, and secure internet solutions.

The summit wasn’t just about discussing ideas and creating a collaborative platform to implement real-world solutions. Collaboratively, we established the foundation for significant transformation to expand high-speed internet access to additional communities nationwide.

Q. Nomad Internet’s service is centered around fixed wireless technology. Could you clarify the function and suitability of remote locations?

Jaden Garza: Of course. Fixed wireless technology is a modern answer that links residences and commercial establishments to the Internet without conventional cables. It resembles a sophisticated system of walkie-talkies. A base station on a tower is connected to an outdoor antenna at the customer’s location through radio waves. The signals are sent to a modem and router in the house, providing a smooth internet experience. Installing this system is fast and ideal for rural areas where laying cables is frequently impractical or too expensive. One of the main reasons we can reach areas that other providers typically ignore.

Q. Many of your customers live in underserved communities. How does Nomad Internet ensure accessibility while maintaining quality service?

Jaden Garza: Accessibility and quality go hand in hand for us. We provide customizable plans without contracts, enabling customers to select the service that suits their needs without any obligations. Our data is limitless and not slowed down, providing a consistently fast experience for every user. To uphold quality standards, we consistently put resources into cutting-edge technology and work with prominent industry figures to enhance our reach and performance. We also offer specialized customer support to guarantee our users have the optimal experience.

Q. Your Black Friday sale this year has generated much excitement. Can you share some details about the offers?

Jaden Garza: Absolutely! This year, we introduced our largest Black Friday sale, featuring up to 50% off on specific plans. Customers can enjoy substantial discounts on popular plans such as the Annual Unlimited Plan, now available for $720, down from $1,440. We’ve introduced exclusive bundles featuring our state-of-the-art Nomad Raptor and Nomad Air devices for new customers. These bundles combine premium hardware with high-speed, unlimited internet at unbeatable prices. It presents a chance for existing and new customers to enjoy quick, dependable internet service for a discounted price.

Q. Nomad Internet has experienced substantial growth since its inception in 2017. To what do you credit this success?

Jaden Garza: It comes down to our commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction. We saw a need in rural and underserved communities and focused on addressing it with the right technology and flexible solutions. We’ve developed solid collaborations and continuously work towards enhancing our service. Our business’s development has relied heavily on the trust and backing of our customers. They have emphasized the importance of a reliable internet connection for education, work, and communication, stating that it is more than just a fundamental service.

Q. Nomad Internet has been a leading force in closing the digital gap as a business. How do you envision your future within this mission?

Jaden Garza: The future for Nomad Internet is about innovation and impact. We constantly seek new technologies to improve connectivity, especially in regions with limited traditional infrastructure. We aim to incorporate additional advanced solutions to reach the most remote areas, building upon fixed wireless technology. In addition to technology, our core values of honesty, customer commitment, and innovation take precedence.

We imagine a future where high-speed and dependable internet is available to all, regardless of location. This entry provides opportunities for education, remote work, telemedicine, and various other possibilities. By working with industry leaders and dedicating resources to neglected areas, we can bring this vision to life.

Q. Thank you for sharing these insights. Nomad Internet’s mission and achievements are truly inspiring. Do you have any final thoughts for our readers?

Jaden Garza: Thank you for the kind words. At Nomad Internet, we have faith in the ability of connectivity to change lives. We aim to have a significant impact, whether it be through unique solutions, joint projects such as the Nomad Internet Summit, or customer-centric programs like our Black Friday promotion. We appreciate the backing of our team, partners, and customers who believe in our vision of a more united world. Collectively, we are closing the gap in technology access and empowering communities nationwide.

Q. Thank you, Mr. Garza, for taking the time to enlighten us about the fantastic work being done by Nomad Internet.

Jaden Garza: Thank you! Sharing our story is always a joy—cheers to a future with more connections, building one connection at a time. If anyone wants to learn more about all the awesome things we are doing, I invite them to visit our website https://nomadinternet.com