Enterprise AI spending intensifies as OpenAI streamlines products, tightens finance controls and pursues higher-margin corporate contracts, while rivals deepen footholds in coding tools and regulated workloads as listing expectations build.

OpenAI is drawing a clearer line this quarter between consumer momentum and enterprise monetisation as it signals a public listing window that keeps boards and underwriters focused on repeatable revenue. Thomas Gardner, Director of Private Equity at Sunnov Investment Pte. Ltd., frames the pivot as “a pre-IPO hardening of the operating model where enterprise retention, governance and the quality of recurring revenue carry more weight than consumer scale on its own”.

OpenAI’s annualised revenue run rate stands at $25 billion as of this quarter, up 17% from the level disclosed at the close of the prior calendar year, while enterprise customers account for about $10 billion of that run rate over the same timeframe. Anthropic’s annualised revenue run rate, by contrast, sits near $19 billion in disclosures circulating this quarter, with enterprise contributing roughly 80% of that total at the same point in time, sharpening the commercial pressure on OpenAI as public-market expectations build.

ChatGPT’s weekly active user base now exceeds 900 million, and the company’s consumer footprint remains a global distribution engine. The strategic priority, however, increasingly centres on higher-margin enterprise contracts and productivity tooling, where procurement scrutiny, security controls and measurable workplace outcomes become the buying criteria rather than novelty.

A sequence of leadership communications inside OpenAI places organisational focus over breadth, with teams weighing whether video generation, web browsing, hardware collaborations and commerce integrations belong as standalone bets or as features folded into a single workflow surface. For Gardner, “the market is rewarding platforms that make it easy for a chief information officer to standardise deployment, not portfolios that look like a showroom of experiments”, a dynamic that favours products with clear governance controls and accountable productivity gains.

Sunnov Investment’s review of enterprise traction metrics suggests OpenAI is leaning into that accountability with an operating cadence designed for procurement buyers. Workplace licences on ChatGPT Enterprise now exceed 7 million seats, around nine-fold higher than the level at the same point a year earlier, while customer conversations this quarter point to messaging volumes that expand several times over the preceding 18 months. In the latest quarter’s user surveys, 75% of respondents attribute faster output or higher quality to workplace AI use, and reported daily time savings cluster between 40 and 60 minutes per employee.

The commercial push runs alongside a public-company readiness buildout in finance and reporting, with the finance organisation expanding through senior hires associated with audit readiness, investor relations and quarterly close procedures. That recruitment pattern signals a move towards the cadence and controls that public markets expect even while leadership continues to manage external messaging on timing.

Private-market financing terms also set a demanding benchmark for any eventual debut. A recent funding round implies a pre-IPO valuation of $730 billion and raises $110 billion in primary capital, structured with staged commitments from strategic backers including $30 billion pledges from SoftBank and Nvidia across a three-tranche schedule that extends through the next few quarters, alongside an initial $15 billion commitment from Amazon and an additional $35 billion that remains conditional on agreed milestones over the same horizon. Gardner characterises the structure as “a vote of confidence in strategic AI capacity, while also a reminder that public investors will still ask how quickly cash burn translates into durable enterprise renewals”.

Competitive market-share data in enterprise language-model spend underscores why the next phase matters. Channel checks across corporate AI budgets indicate Anthropic’s share rises from 12% three years ago to about 40% now, while OpenAI’s share moves from roughly 50% to about 27% over the same period. Within coding assistants, Anthropic’s tools command an estimated 54% share of spend in recent surveys, compared with OpenAI’s 21% at the same point in time, putting product quality, security posture and procurement packaging at the centre of the buying decision.

For Sunnov Investment, the watchpoint over the coming quarters is whether OpenAI’s enterprise push converts consumer reach into corporate standardisation fast enough to support a valuation narrative that already assumes scale.

About Sunnov Investment

Serving accredited investors, foundations and endowments internationally, Sunnov Investment is an investment manager headquartered in Singapore, established in 2012, with long-only equity strategies supported by complementary long/short equity, global macro, event-driven and systematic mandates, alongside structured pathways for eligible retail participation.