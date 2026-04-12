CME Group plans to launch SUI futures contracts in early May, and the announcement put the sui price prediction back on the radar for institutional traders who need regulated derivatives to build exposure.

SUI trades at $0.90, down 82% from its all time high of $5.35, and the gap between that crash and the futures launch creates a tension the market has not resolved.

A former Binance expert built Pepeto with a zero fee swap and cross chain tools already running, and the presale has drawn over $8 million during a fear stretch that sent most tokens lower.

Sui Price Prediction Wakes Up as CME Plans SUI Futures for May

CME Group confirmed plans to list SUI futures contracts starting in May, alongside AVAX, expanding regulated crypto derivatives access, according to Coinbase.

SUI crossed $1 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume in March, proving the network handles real capital at scale. Grayscale added SUI to its Q2 2026 watchlist for potential investment products, according to CoinGecko. Despite these catalysts, SUI sits 82% below its peak, and the sui price prediction still carries the weight of a deep correction that futures alone cannot erase.

SUI Outlook and the Presale Entry Offering a Faster Path

Pepeto

Major networks like SUI can keep adding futures contracts and processing stablecoin transfers, and that proves the technology works, but the widest returns this cycle go to wallets that entered before the listing confirmed the opportunity. That is exactly why capital keeps flowing into Pepeto while the sui price prediction conversation measures recovery in percentages from an 82% crash.

Over $8 million arrived at a floor of $0.000000186 during the same weeks SUI dropped and most Layer 1 tokens lost buyers entirely. When capital enters a presale during fear instead of leaving, the signal is that those wallets expect one confirmed event to deliver what no recovery timeline can match.

The zero fee swap handles trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, so capital moves to the strongest opportunity the moment it appears instead of sitting locked on one chain. The cross chain tools connect all three networks at no cost, removing the friction that traps positions during exactly the kind of fast moves the CME listing will create. Instead of waiting for the sui price prediction to recover from an 82% drawdown, wallets inside this presale are already positioned for the one event the open market has not factored.

Staking at 185% APY grows as holders lock tokens before the listing, and wallets enter during extreme fear because the confirmed Binance listing carries the rarest combination crypto produces. A former Binance expert designed the core architecture, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened. The Pepe cofounder proved with an $11 billion outcome that meme energy and real exchange tools at the same time happens once per cycle. The wallets inside already know what that listing delivers, and the entry to join them stays open right now.

SUI Price Prediction

SUI trades at $0.90 with a $3.7 billion market cap, down 82% from its $5.35 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. CME futures and Grayscale attention add institutional weight, but recovery from this level demands a 469% move just to revisit old highs. Changelly forecasts an April range of $0.611 to $0.879 with an average near $0.745.

CoinLore targets $2.14 by year end, roughly 128% from the current price. The network handles massive stablecoin volume and CME exposure opens derivatives access, but the SUI forecast delivers returns over quarters while a presale entry captures the listing gap in one confirmed move, and that gap is why wallets choosing between the two keep entering Pepeto.

Conclusion

The sui price prediction shows a network rebuilding from an 82% crash, but the real signal this cycle is the presale at Pepeto filling while SUI fights to recover half its losses. Meme energy and real exchange tools at the same time happens once per cycle, and the Pepe cofounder plus a former Binance expert plus a confirmed listing is the combination the wallets at the Pepeto official website recognized before the crowd arrived.

The listing is the one event that delivers the return, and entering before it arrives is how this combination pays off instead of becoming the entry someone else captured. Choosing to watch SUI recover slowly while others fill positions at presale pricing could be the single decision that costs the most when listing day arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the sui price prediction for 2026?

Changelly projects SUI at $0.611 to $0.879 for April with a year end target near $2.14, while Pepeto targets 100x from presale entry before the Binance listing.

Do CME futures change the SUI outlook?

The sui price prediction improves with institutional derivatives, but SUI needs 469% to revisit its peak while Pepeto captures the listing gap from presale pricing in one event.

Why are wallets entering Pepeto instead of SUI?

The Pepeto official website shows over $8 million committed during fear because the confirmed listing plus working exchange is the rarest combination this cycle, and SUI recovery takes quarters.