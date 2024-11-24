Stellar vs. Litecoin: Battle for Top 20 Crypto Spot Intensifies as Lunex Network Token Joins the Race

You’ll never believe this based on their recent price action, but Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) were once mainstays among the top 20 crypto leaders by market capitalization. But that was a good seven years ago—back when Stellar and Litecoin’s price action were at all-time highs. Fast forward to today, and Stellar and Litecoin have fallen precipitously out of the top 20 crypto list, remaining but mere shadows of their former selves even as the market turns bullish. The prognosis is better for innovative newcomers with unlimited upside to pump—one of which is multichain DeFi protocol Lunex Network.

Interest in Lunex presale moons amid bullish market sentiment

DeFi is being tipped for a major comeback in 2025. That makes investing in undervalued gems with significant potential to capture the incoming liquidity explosion in the sector the big-brained play. One of those opportunities appears to have arrived with the launch of the cross-chain DeFi protocol Lunex Network, which aims to solve the interoperability hurdle that has hampered the wider adoption of blockchain technology.

Through the self-custodial Lunex Wallet, users will be able to swap and trade 50,000 tokens across 40 blockchains, reducing the friction involved with having to manually perform the tedious task of connecting your wallet to a potentially vulnerable bridge and wrap your tokens to trade them on the blockchain of your choice. With Lunex Network, every aspect of managing your portfolio—staking, swapping, and interacting with Web3 protocols—is at your fingertips.

Through its ability to streamline the Web3 and DeFi user experience, Lunex Network could be in line to play a role in onboarding new users. In turn, that could translate to a parabolic pump for its native token, $LNEX, in 2025. Given its low cap status, Lunex can very well outperform big caps in the list of top 20 crypto tokens by market cap, making it an intriguing play for big game hunters.

Can Litecoin price break into the top 20 crypto by market cap?

Litecoin hasn’t been “right” since Bitcoin minted its historic all-time high in 2021. Prior to Bitcoin’s first “moon,” Litecoin prices had generally followed the same chart as Bitcoin. Since then, however, Litecoin prices have diverged, leading to a sensational crash. That makes a retest of its 2021 all-time high of $410 look unlikely. Nevertheless, Litecoin‘s utility for online payments has kept it hovering within earshot of the top 20 crypto list, even as it remains 79% below its all-time high.

Stellar picks up the pace in November

Stellar is another blast from the past that’s trying to make a comeback in 2024. Once written off as a relic of a bygone era, Stellar defied expectations by enabling smart contracts on its blockchain earlier this year. That has seemed to strike a chord with the investing public. In the past 30 days, Stellar has been on a blistering 150% gain, outpacing even Bitcoin in terms of monthly growth. Between Stellar and Litecoin, the former has more going for it to break into the top 20 crypto list.

However, if we’re talking about potential gains, Lunex Network has the higher upside to go on a parabolic run compared to Stellar and Litecoin—making it the best choice for investors looking to make a profit with a small-cap blue chip.

