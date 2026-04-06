Startup Hiring Hacks: Unconventional Methods That Build Strong Teams

I was spending 8 to 10 hours a week on phone screens that mostly went nowhere. Same questions every time, half the candidates were a clear no within the first two minutes. So I built a fix for it. I started running AI voice interviews to screen every candidate before anyone on the team talked to them.

It’s pretty simple. Candidates get a link, answer 5 or 6 questions on their own time, and the AI scores their responses. No more scheduling back and forth. No more blocking out my whole afternoon for calls. I went from screening maybe 15 people a week to reviewing 50 plus without adding a single hour to my day.

The biggest surprise was how it changed who we were actually hiring. Before, I was unconsciously favoring people who were easy to schedule. Usually that meant people between jobs. Once I removed that bottleneck, I started hearing from stronger candidates who were still employed and just couldn’t hop on a random Tuesday call. Quality went up immediately.

If I had one piece of advice for other founders, it’s to focus on consistency. Early stage hiring is messy because your standards shift based on your mood or how busy you are that week. When every candidate answers the same questions and gets evaluated the same way, you just make better calls. And you have something to go back to when you’re choosing between two strong people.

The hiring process itself is a product. If it’s slow or frustrating for candidates, you’re losing good people before you even get to make an offer.