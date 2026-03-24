While the solana price prediction eyes a recovery toward $294, Pepeto is attracting attention with growth potential that could surpass SOL’s next rally. CME Group will launch 24/7 crypto futures on May 29, recording $3 trillion in notional volume across 2025 and 407,000 contracts daily in 2026. The solana price prediction benefits from this institutional access, but Pepeto’s presale has caught fire with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the exchange toward its Binance listing on the Ethereum blockchain.

Solana Price Prediction Gets a Boost as CME Opens 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced it will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options on May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. Continuous trading eliminates the CME gap, and the solana price prediction benefits from 24/7 institutional hedging access starting May 29.

Solana Price Prediction and the Presale Where Listing Math Outperforms the Recovery

Pepeto

Pepeto is more than a meme token. It is an exchange on the Ethereum blockchain that combines zero fee trading with real contract protection and community energy. PepetoSwap removes the costs that drain your capital. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is exactly what arrives. Every wallet inside is protected from the hidden costs that drain retail traders every cycle. What makes Pepeto different is that it brings community culture and real exchange tools together, positioning itself not as a trend but as a project with staying power.

The presale has caught fire with more than $8 million raised, and the capital kept flowing because the wallets entering checked the SolidProof audit and verified the former Binance expert on the dev team before committing. The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto. Community engagement is at the core of every successful meme coin, and Pepeto is driving that with a presale that fills faster every stage.

Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. The solana price prediction targets $100 to $294 over quarters. Pepeto targets 150x on one listing day. With each stage filling faster than expected, demand is clearly growing, and the listing window narrows every day.

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

Solana trades at $89, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched with weekly inflows of $9.1 million. CME opening 24/7 futures gives institutions continuous hedging access starting May 29.

Resistance sits at $92 to $94 with $100 as the breakout level. CoinCodex projects SOL reaching $110 by mid April. Bloomberg gives additional ETF approvals a 95% chance. If $80 breaks, $70 is support. The SOL forecast for 2026 targets $100 to $120, with $200 possible if DeFi TVL returns. Even a full recovery to $294 is 3.4x from here over quarters. SOL will recover, but 3.4x over quarters will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana Price Prediction Takes Quarters While Pepeto’s Listing Takes Days

Pepeto combines meme culture with real exchange tools and massive presale demand, and has the potential to outperform Solana and deliver returns before SOL reaches its old highs. The the SOL outlook will play out over quarters. Pepeto needs one listing. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and every day the presale stays open is one day closer to the listing erasing this price forever.

Lock in the entry the the SOL forecast cannot deliver

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction after CME opens 24/7 futures?

The SOL forecast targets $100 near term with $110 by mid April. CME 24/7 trading and the staked SOL ETF expand institutional access.

How does the solana price prediction compare to Pepeto’s presale?

SOL at $89 targets 3.4x to $294 over quarters. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a better entry than Solana during the recovery?

SOL offers ETF backed recovery but limited multiples. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day.