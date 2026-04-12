Shield: What It Means to Be the CFO of a Project With No Investors to Answer To

Profile | April 2026

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Most CFOs operate inside a financial structure that was defined before they arrived. There are investors. There are board expectations. There is a cap table with people on it whose interests shape every significant decision. Damien Galvin, who goes by Shield online, joined Doginal Dogs as CFO with none of that. No investors. No board. No outside money. He set up the financial structure himself on day one and has maintained it for two years. What that has produced is a project that answers to its community rather than its capital table.

The Structure He Built

Doginal Dogs has never taken outside investment. Not venture capital, not angel funding, not pre-sale proceeds used as operating capital. Shield established that from the start, drawing on 18 years of financial discipline at Mercedes-Benz. The framework is audit-first: every significant expenditure is reviewed before it is committed, and there is no leverage against future royalties or token issuance.

The reason that structure matters is not just financial hygiene. It is about what obligations it creates. A project with outside investors has stakeholders whose interests can diverge from the community’s. An investor who needs a return by a certain date can create pressure to make decisions that are good for the exit and bad for the long-term health of the project. Shield’s structure eliminates that pressure entirely. The only obligations Doginal Dogs carries are to its founders and its holders.

What No Investors Actually Means in Practice

Running a project with no outside capital means every dollar spent has to come from within. There is no funding round to fall back on when an event goes over budget. There is no institutional credit line to bridge a slow month. The financial discipline has to be real because the consequences of it not being real are immediate.

Shield has produced more than 20 global events across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto since the collection launched in January 2024. DDVegas in October 2025 was held at The Venetian Las Vegas with TAO Hospitality Group. Over 1,000 attendees. Sold out. All of it self-funded. The ability to deliver events at that scale without external capital is a direct product of 18 years learning how large organizations manage operational budgets and vendor relationships.

The Freedom That Comes With It

There is a version of no-investors that is precarious — a project that has not raised money because it cannot, running on fumes and hoping for floor appreciation to cover costs. That is not what Doginal Dogs is. The structure Shield built is solvent, audited, and intentional. The absence of outside investors is not a constraint. It is a choice that gives the founding team the freedom to make decisions based on what is good for the community rather than what satisfies a cap table.

That freedom shows up in small ways and large ones. Events get produced when the floor is down because the decision to produce them is not contingent on investor sentiment. The daily broadcast continues through difficult market conditions because there is no investor relations function to manage. The project moves at the pace the team sets, not the pace a funding round requires.

The Day to Day

Shield participates in the daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network alongside co-founders Barkmeta and Shibo. He discusses financial decisions and event logistics with the community directly. For a CFO, that level of public transparency is unusual. It reflects the same principle that runs through the financial structure: when you have nothing to hide from your investors, you have nothing to hide from your community either.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone new to the community.