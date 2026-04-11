Profile | April 2026

SPONSORED CONTENT

Damien Galvin goes by Shield online. He is the CFO of Doginal Dogs and the person who has kept the project financially independent since its launch in January 2024. Before joining the founding team, he spent 18 years at Mercedes-Benz. He applies the same financial discipline from that background to the collection: no outside investors, no debt, and a structure that does not depend on the floor price to cover operating costs.The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.

How the Finances Work

Doginal Dogs has never taken outside investment. No venture capital. No angel investors. No external money of any kind. Shield set that up on day one and has maintained it through two years of daily operations, legal proceedings, technical development, and a growing events calendar.

The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.

The Events

Shield has produced every event in the collection’s history. More than 20 gatherings across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto since the January 2024 launch. DDVegas in October 2025 was held at The Venetian Las Vegas with TAO Hospitality Group and drew over 1,000 attendees. It sold out. Secondary market tickets traded above $700. All events run on the project’s own budget with no corporate sponsors.

Managing that events program while keeping the project self-funded requires the kind of financial and operational discipline Shield developed over 18 years at one of the world’s most operationally rigorous companies.

Day to Day

Shield is a regular voice on the Crypto Spaces Network alongside co-founders Barkmeta and Shibo. He participates in the daily broadcast and discusses financial decisions and event logistics with the community directly rather than through formal communications.The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.

Within the community, he is known as the person most likely to follow up with individual holders, remember names, and maintain relationships over time. That quality is part of what makes the global events work: holders who feel genuinely known are the ones who show up in other cities.The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.The practical effect is that the project answers only to the founding team and the community. There are no investors with exit timelines or return requirements whose interests might conflict with the community’s.

Shield broadcasts daily at cryptospaces.net. The collection is at doginaldogs.com. A free starter dog is available to anyone new to the community.