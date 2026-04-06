A ceasefire proposal between the US and Iran sent Bitcoin above $69,000 and squeezed $270 million in shorts, lifting every meme token including a brief shiba inu price bounce that reminded traders what happens when sentiment shifts.

The recovery proves crypto is coiling, and the entries that produce the biggest returns when the spring releases are filled before the crowd looks. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million from wallets that acted early, and the presale entry backed by a working exchange has a higher ceiling than any chart recovery.

Shiba Inu Price Bounces on Ceasefire Hopes as Bitcoin Reclaims $69,000

Bitcoin jumped 3% to $69,900 on Monday after mediators proposed a 45 day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, triggering $196 million in short liquidations and pushing the market cap above $2.5 trillion, per CoinDesk. Schwab confirmed spot crypto trading launches this quarter for $12 trillion in client assets, per Yahoo Finance. The shiba inu price lifted alongside DOGE and PEPE as meme tokens caught the wave, and the Fear and Greed Index sits at 12 after 47 days meaning conviction capital enters while most wait.

SHIB Recovery, Presale Conviction, and the Search That Led to the Answer

Pepeto

While the shiba inu price bounces on ceasefire hope and traders refresh charts waiting for the next headline, Pepeto is the exchange where presale holders get tools the meme market never offered. PepetoSwap runs every trade at zero fees so the full amount stays in the wallet, and the contract scanner checks every token before a dollar enters so nobody touches unverified code that could collapse like the projects this cycle already buried. A former Binance exchange developer on the team built the trading engine, and SolidProof audited every contract backing the more than $8 million raised during extreme fear.

The exchange lets holders verify, trade, and move capital in one place while the shiba inu price depends on burn rates and hope to recover from a 93% drawdown. With more than $8 million raised and the presale at $0.000000186, holders staking at 187% APY grow their positions while the cofounder who created Pepe and took it to $11 billion watches the same 420 trillion supply form beneath a project with working exchange products.

Unlike tokens relying on sentiment cycles to push a price, Pepeto delivers a verified marketplace where every contract passed review, and the SHIB recovery may excite chart watchers but cannot offer the gap between presale cost and listing floor where early wallets build wealth.

The search for the right entry led here, and the wallets that found it first are the ones positioned before the crowd confirms what the capital already proved.

Shiba Inu

SHIB trades at $0.0000057 per CoinMarketCap, down 93% from its $0.00008616 all time high with Shibarium transactions crashing 94% during April upgrades. The shiba inu price forecast for 2026 ranges between $0.0000054 and $0.0000059 per Changelly, a best case of 3% from here.

Even the most aggressive target at $0.00005 sits 40% below the all time high. The 589 trillion supply needs constant burns to hold current levels, and a 10x requires $35 billion in fresh capital this fear cycle is not producing. Shibarium upgrades could help, but the entry that turned $650 into $1.7 million needed SHIB before its listing, and that door closed while new ones remain open.

Conclusion

The ceasefire rally proved the market is alive and the shiba inu price can still move, but a 3% forecast is not the answer anyone searching for real returns was hoping to find, and the search that brought the reader here is the same instinct that early wallets followed before the crowd had a reason to look. Pepeto’s more than $8 million raised during extreme fear is where that instinct landed, because the wallets that entered found a working exchange, a SolidProof audit, and the Pepe cofounder behind a project with a higher ceiling than any meme recovery chart.

Entering the presale now through the Pepeto official website is how to secure the returns the listing will deliver, and missing it while watching the shiba inu price grind toward 3% could be the worst decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Will the ceasefire rally keep lifting the shiba inu price?

The bounce depends on whether diplomacy holds, but SHIB forecasts for 2026 cap near $0.0000059, a 3% gain that ceasefire sentiment alone cannot sustain long term.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over waiting for SHIB to recover?

Pepeto offers presale to listing gap math with a SolidProof audited exchange and more than $8 million raised, a setup the shiba inu price at 93% below its all time high cannot replicate.

Is the Pepeto presale the best entry this cycle?

The presale closes at listing, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets lock in the cost analysts project could return 100x once exchange trading begins.