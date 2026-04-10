Bitcoin just ripped past $72,700 on a single geopolitical headline, and $600 million in shorts got liquidated in hours. That kind of move proves the bull run punishes hesitation and rewards anyone already positioned. While the shiba inu price prediction crowd watches from the sideline, Pepeto is handing early movers an entry that disappears the moment the Binance listing opens.

Bitcoin Breaks $72,700 as Iran Ceasefire Triggers Massive Short Squeeze

Bitcoin jumped to $72,700 after a two week ceasefire announcement with Iran, sending oil down over 10% and triggering $600 million in crypto liquidations according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. When a single headline moves billions in minutes, the traders who already hold the right tokens collect while everyone else scrambles.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction, HBAR Outlook, and the Token Built for What Comes Next

Pepeto

The ceasefire rally proved that the infrastructure you hold before the move decides whether you collect or chase. Pepeto follows that logic, only instead of price bets it gives traders an exchange built for 2026, with zero fee swaps and risk scoring on every trade.

The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains without friction, while the PepetoAI risk scorer flags danger on every position from entry to exit. This is not a whitepaper promise, the cofounder who built the original Pepe token leads this project alongside a former Binance expert on the dev team, and SolidProof completed the audit. Early holders pushed the presale above $8.8M because they tested these tools and kept buying.

No other presale in 2026 is pricing a working exchange ecosystem at fractions of a cent. When zero fee trading and built in risk protection go live on Binance, the organic buying from daily use can push the price far beyond any listing pop. The shiba inu price prediction debate centers on whether SHIB can break one resistance level, while Pepeto has a confirmed listing and every tool already working. Visit Pepeto to see the ecosystem, because once the listing goes live the presale entry vanishes and the open market sets the new floor.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu trades at roughly $0.000006, sitting 93% below its $0.00008616 all time high. The SEC classified SHIB as a digital commodity in March, removing a regulatory overhang. However, Shibarium activity collapsed after a September 2025 exploit, dropping daily transactions to roughly 1,200 according to Coinpedia. The shiba inu price prediction targets $0.0000063 to $0.0000072 resistance, but every attempt above $0.0000060 has stalled without real Layer 2 demand behind it.

Hedera

HBAR trades around $0.089, down 84% from its $0.57 all time high and trapped beneath its key short term and long term moving averages. The governing council including IBM and Google gives HBAR a credibility floor most altcoins lack according to CoinGecko. Despite that backing, retail adoption is thin and RSI sits neutral at 44. The $0.10 level is the first real test, with analysts projecting $0.085 to $0.105 through mid April.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin’s ceasefire rally proved the bull run rewards whoever is already positioned, and $600 million in liquidated shorts are the receipts. While the shiba inu price prediction waits on a Layer 2 that lost nearly all its users and HBAR consolidates under falling averages, both coins demand patience with no guaranteed payoff. Pepeto does not ask anyone to wait because the exchange tools already work and the Binance listing has a date.

The entry available today through the Pepeto official website does not exist next week, and every day the reader waits is one day closer to the listing price replacing the presale price, one less day of returns that early wallets are already collecting. The presale shuts when the listing opens, and the wealth gap between presale holders and everyone who follows is measured in multiples that only exist before the token hits the open market.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest catalyst in crypto news this week?

Bitcoin’s rally past $72,700 on the Iran ceasefire triggered $600 million in liquidations, but the real opportunity is Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing with a working exchange already live before the token hits the open market.

Which tokens have real fundamentals in the 2026 bull run?

Pepeto stands out with a zero fee swap engine, cross chain bridge, AI risk scorer, SolidProof audit, and a presale above $8.8M. Visit the Pepeto official website for details on the tools and listing.

Is SHIB or Pepeto better for explosive returns based on the shiba inu price prediction?

SHIB’s $3.5 billion market cap and broken Layer 2 make triple digit multiples extremely difficult. Pepeto’s presale pricing and confirmed Binance listing offer the kind of entry that large caps cannot match from current levels.