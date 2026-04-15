Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Pepeto Presale Gains Traction as SHIB and SOL Face Critical Levels

The Pepeto presale has pulled in above $9 million, and large wallets keep adding positions while the confirmed Binance listing draws closer. The shiba inu price prediction conversation heated up this week after Rakuten Wallet opened SHIB spot trading to 44 million users, while Solana tested a tight range near $83. Here is what both coins face at current levels and why Pepeto is pulling capital before exchange pricing begins.

Rakuten Opens SHIB Trading to 44 Million Users

Japan’s Rakuten Wallet confirmed that Shiba Inu is now available for spot trading alongside XRP and Dogecoin for its 44 million users, according to CoinDesk. Japan remains one of the most regulated crypto markets globally, and approved listings there carry real weight because they signal institutional trust, according to CoinMarketCap. Fresh demand could follow, but the question is whether retail access alone can reverse a 93% decline from the all time high.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction, Solana Outlook, and Why Pepeto Stands Apart

Pepeto

Charts have not been kind to spot holders over the past several months. With the Fear and Greed Index at 12, which marks extreme fear, traders are looking for entries that do not depend on the next candle to deliver a return. Pepeto has raised above $9 million during this downturn at a fixed entry of $0.000000186, because presale pricing holds regardless of whether Bitcoin prints red or green. The real draw, though, goes beyond a cheap ticket into a meme coin with a confirmed listing ahead.

Pepeto’s cross chain bridge lets traders move assets between blockchains without the fees that eat into smaller positions, and the PepetoAI risk scorer grades every trade from entry to exit so a newer trader gets the same danger read that experienced whales catch on instinct. The entire exchange layer runs on a zero fee swap engine for cross chain trades, meaning every dollar stays working instead of leaking through charges. The bridge connects to the swap engine, so moving tokens across chains, swapping, and checking risk happens in one session inside the Pepeto ecosystem.

The developer behind the original Pepe token architecture leads the build, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, and SolidProof completed the audit. When an early meme coin in 2021 turned $8,000 into $5.7 million for wallets that entered in the first week, the difference was timing, and Pepeto’s presale window is that kind of timing before the world catches on. The Binance listing is approaching, and once trading opens the presale price vanishes, which means every future buyer pays whatever the open market decides.

Shiba Inu

The latest shiba inu price prediction puts SHIB around $0.000006 with support at that level and resistance near $0.0000065, according to CoinMarketCap. Roughly 30 billion SHIB left exchanges in late March, which eases selling pressure. The Rakuten listing adds real demand, but the 589 trillion circulating supply is a ceiling no listing removes, because even modest price targets require billions in fresh capital just to move the decimal one place.

Solana

SOL traded near $84.54 on April 14, sitting inside a $80 to $84 band, according to CoinCodex. On chain activity reached $1.1 trillion in Q1, and the network counts a record 166.9 million holders. Clearing $87 then $97 resistance opens a run toward $110, but losing $80 could send SOL to $75.

Conclusion

SHIB benefits from the Rakuten listing and fresh exchange demand out of Japan, while Solana keeps building record holder counts and real on chain volume. Both coins, though, sit at levels where a double still requires the entire market to cooperate, because SHIB needs billions to recover even a fraction of its drawdown and SOL must break resistance that has rejected every push since January. Pepeto’s presale is live with the Binance listing confirmed, and every wallet that enters now locks a price that vanishes once exchange trading begins, because the distance between presale cost and listing price is the entire margin early holders carry forward. Visit the Pepeto official website for the latest details. Everyone else will chase that price after listing day, but the entry is still open right now, and the moment it closes, the opportunity it offered never comes back.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the shiba inu price prediction for 2026?

SHIB trades near $0.000006, down 93% from its all time high. The Rakuten listing adds demand from 44 million users, but the 589 trillion supply limits price movement without billions in fresh inflows.

What tools does Pepeto provide for traders?

Pepeto offers a zero fee cross chain swap engine, a bridge for moving assets across blockchains, and a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades trade risk from entry to exit, all audited by SolidProof.

Is Pepeto worth entering before the Binance listing?

The presale price disappears once exchange trading opens, and above $9 million raised shows large wallets are already positioned. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.