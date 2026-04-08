Shiba Inu whale wallets added 2.02 trillion SHIB worth $12.16 million since April 1, and when the biggest wallets load that aggressively while the shiba inu price prediction stays flat the signal says positioning is happening before a move retail has not priced in.

BlockDAG drowns in broken deadlines while SHIB whales stack quietly, but the presale filling fastest pairs working exchange tools with a confirmed Binance listing at a rate the open market has never touched.

SHIB Whale Wallets Add 2 Trillion Tokens as Buying Picks Up

Shiba Inu whale wallets added 2.02 trillion SHIB worth $12.16 million in April’s first week. CoinGecko reported the buying coincides with a bullish RSI divergence on the daily chart. CoinMarketCap noted the SEC and CFTC classified SHIB as a digital commodity in March, removing legal uncertainty. When whales add trillions in one week and regulatory clarity arrives, capital rotating into presale tokens with confirmed listings accelerates.

The Shiba Inu Price Prediction View and Where Presale Capital Goes Next

Pepeto

Whales loading 2 trillion SHIB in one week confirms smart money positions before the crowd reacts, and above $8.1 million entering Pepeto proves the same pattern plays out in real time. A swap engine with zero fees lets holders rotate between tokens on any chain without cost, while the PepetoAI risk scorer audits contracts and flags whale dumps before a position is opened.

Pepeto connects blockchains through a cross chain bridge that routes value wherever the best trade sits. The trailblazer who launched the original Pepe token structured the model so each transaction recycles buying power, and a former Binance go to market lead on the dev team built the exchange launch behind previous billion dollar listings.

Above $8.1 million raised and the Binance date locked, Pepeto delivers a working product while others ask for patience. The SolidProof audit cleared every line and the 420 trillion supply cannot grow. Previous rounds closed ahead of schedule, and the current round fills while the reader reads.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG collected $452 million across a presale that missed every timeline from August 2025 through February 2026, and the token now trades near $0.01 after a $0.05 listing target that collapsed. Gradual exchange rollouts and community frustration from repeated delays have not eased even after the mainnet finally went live.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu trades near $0.0000059 and sits 93% below its $0.0000862 all time high with a $3.5 billion market cap per CoinGecko data. The burn rate recently spiked over 600%, and Shibarium Layer 2 continues processing transactions, but the X payment system launched without including SHIB, removing a catalyst the community had counted on.

The honest shiba inu price prediction shows a token that needs to reclaim $0.000007 resistance before any recovery thesis holds, and even a return to $0.00001 delivers a 1.7x that depends on whether whale buying and ETF speculation convert into sustained demand.

Conclusion

SHIB whales adding 2 trillion tokens in one week proves the biggest wallets position before the crowd catches on, and the presale tokens with working tools and confirmed listings capture that same conviction at a fraction of the entry cost. SHIB offers whale buying signals and regulatory clarity, but its $3.5 billion cap and 93% distance from peak compress returns into modest multiples. Above $8.1 million committed while whales were still loading SHIB shows the earliest Pepeto buyers moved in parallel, and the Pepeto official website displays a presale entry that exchange volume will permanently replace on listing day.

Previous rounds sold out ahead of schedule and this one fills while the reader considers, and the reader’s position at today’s presale rate converts into the biggest return of the cycle while everyone who waited pays full price for what the presale gave away. Trading begins, the discount disappears, and the gap between presale and exchange price is where the wealth of this cycle lives.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the shiba inu price prediction for 2026?

SHIB trades near $0.0000059 with 93% to recover to its all time high, and analysts project a range of $0.0000058 to $0.00001 for 2026 depending on whether whale buying and burn rate improvements translate into sustained demand.

Why are meme coin holders rotating into Pepeto?

Meme coins like SHIB face billion dollar caps that limit returns, while Pepeto offers a presale entry with zero fee swap tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and a SolidProof audit at a price the exchange replaces on day one. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

What happens when SHIB whale buying expands the meme coin sector?

When whales add trillions to their SHIB positions, the broader meme coin sector gains attention, and presale tokens with confirmed Binance listings attract the capital searching for the highest percentage return from that wave.