SHIB Burns Jump 637% as Whales Load 120B, but the Next Shiba Inu Targets Bigger Gains

A Bitfinex whale just bought 120 billion Shiba Inu tokens while the burn rate jumped 637% in 24 hours, and still the price barely moved because a $3.6 billion market cap needs billions more just to double. The smart money is loading SHIB for a reason, but those same wallet patterns are showing up in presales where $600 has the math to reach $60,000 before the listing opens. The next Shiba Inu search is no longer about which meme coin survives, it is about which one gives you the early entry that SHIB gave holders who bought at five zeros.

Next Shiba Inu: Whale Buying and Burns Signal a Meme Capital Rotation

Shiba Inu’s burn rate spiked 637% on March 23 with over 8 million SHIB removed from supply in a single day, according to U.Today. Exchange reserves dropped to 80.76 trillion as large holders pulled tokens into cold storage. A Bitfinex whale accumulated 120 billion SHIB while the token sat at $0.0000061, according to CoinMarketCap. That buying confirms experienced money sees value in meme coins right now, and the next Shiba Inu conversation is pulling those wallets toward presales where the distance from entry to listing creates the returns SHIB already delivered.

Next Shiba Inu Candidates: Which Meme Entry Offers Early Returns in 2026

Pepeto: The Exchange Presale Built by the Pepe Cofounder

Pepeto takes a completely different approach from every meme token competing for attention right now. Rather than copying what came before, the project is constructing a trading system for the meme coin economy with PepetoSwap delivering zero fee swaps that keep your capital whole, and a bridge that transfers tokens across chains at no cost. The contract scanner reviews every token before your wallet connects, so the rug pulls that cost SHIB holders millions in 2021 cannot reach your position here.

More than $8 million has entered from wallets whose on chain history links to addresses that held major positions through earlier cycles, with a former Binance expert on the dev team building the exchange toward launch and SolidProof completing the audit before the presale opened. The cofounder who created Pepe and took it to $7 billion is behind every product, and the same 420 trillion supply means Pepe’s all time high math applies directly.

The entry at $0.000000186 disappears when the Binance listing arrives. Pepe reached $11 billion with nothing, so matching that is 150x with Pepeto carrying three products Pepe never built. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions between now and listing for those already inside. Community forecasts target 100x to 300x, and $600 at presale pricing buys over 3.2 billion tokens reaching $96,000 if Pepeto touches the market cap Pepe hit with zero infrastructure. The Pepeto presale is assembling the community that drives the price once the listing brings the full market in.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Burning Supply but Trapped by a $3.6 Billion Floor

SHIB trades at $0.0000061 on CoinMarketCap, still 93% below its all time high despite burn spikes. The 589 trillion circulating supply means even aggressive burns barely shift the price, and at $3.6 billion, delivering 100x would need $360 billion, more than every meme coin market combined.

BNB: Exchange Dominance With Institutional Speed Limits

BNB holds near $630 on CoinDesk, backed by Binance ecosystem burns and trading volume. At $90 billion valuation, BNB targeting $1,200 gives roughly 2x, solid for stability but nowhere near the early stage multiplication presale entries produce before a first listing.

Next Shiba Inu: The Whale Wallets Are Already Inside

Shiba Inu proved that meme coins create generational wealth when it turned $100 entries in 2020 into million dollar exits. But the next Shiba Inu will not be found at a $3.6 billion market cap where the best outcome is a slow recovery. It lives where whale wallets accumulating SHIB are also loading presale positions, because they know the listing converts entries into the returns that took SHIB years to produce. The Pepe cofounder, more than $8 million committed, SolidProof verification, and a former Binance expert are all inside Pepeto right now. The Pepeto official website is where the next round of meme millionaire stories begins, and the only choice is whether you enter today or spend this cycle watching the wallets that moved first collect the rewards you read about and let pass.

Visit the official website of Pepeto and join the presale before the Binance listing closes this entry permanently.

FAQs

Which meme coin could 100x faster than Shiba Inu in 2026? Pepeto at presale pricing with the Pepe cofounder and a Binance listing approaching has the structure to deliver 100x before SHIB recovers its all time high.

Can $600 still become $60,000 with the next Shiba Inu? At presale pricing, $600 buys over 3.2 billion Pepeto tokens with community targets of 100x to 300x before listing.

Where can investors find the next Shiba Inu before it lists? The Pepeto official website hosts the live presale where more than $8 million has entered from wallets positioning ahead of the Binance listing.