Shaping Dreams: A California High School Student’s Vision for Global Cybersecurity

As digital threats continue to grow across the globe, a student-led initiative that started in California is taking steps to instill in young people the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world(s) safely. Young Leaders in Cybersecurity & AI (YLCA), launched in May 2025, has been actively expanding its global footprint, closely working with schools across the United States and India.

Founded as a youth-led platform, YLCA seeks to bridge gaps in knowledge about cybersecurity among middle and high school students. Arth Bhardwaj, a junior at Saint Francis High School, Mountain View, and founder of YLCA, has been leading interactive workshops and structured training programs to introduce teenagers to the dangers of the internet: phishing, online scams, password security, and ethical AI use.

What makes YLCA stand out is its innovative operating model, designed to scale impact through student leadership. Instead of relying on traditional instructional workshops, the initiative trains participants to independently lead sessions within their own school communities, creating a growing network of peer educators. Ambassadors are grouped regionally and paired with dedicated mentors, including industry leaders from Microsoft and Visa, in addition to expanding its network to bring in more startups in the Bay Area. These experts are instrumental to how YLCA guides students through deeper concepts in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging industry trends.

In addition to extensive training, YLCA is currently in the process of developing its interventions into hackathons, research initiatives, and student-led conferences, encouraging teenagers to engage more deeply with cybersecurity and artificial intelligence beyond surface-level learning.

Early this year, YLCA also launched its Global Ambassador cohort, uniting students from multiple cities across the US and India. This includes three learning stages, starting with initial workshops to establish basic knowledge and advancing to a three-month leadership program that teaches critical cybersecurity skills. The final stage of the program has students become members of an international network, attending monthly meetings, displaying their work, and receiving guidance from seasoned mentors in the field.

YLCA has now reached over 3,500 students through more than 50 workshops conducted across institutions in the US, India, and beyond. What makes this initiative different is how it is grounded in meticulous evidence-based research. Even before the project’s official launch, its founder Arth Bhardwaj had already published the best-selling “Cybersecurity for Teens: Protecting Yourself in the Digital World,” followed by kickstarting a first-of-its-kind Cybersecurity & AI Club at his school.

Mr. Bhardwaj’s vision is also one of building leadership, especially for students without access to ample leadership opportunities. Fellow teenagers are encouraged to take initiative within their own school communities by starting cybersecurity and AI clubs, extending the reach of digital safety education.

At its heart, YLCA’s interventions are developed in response to real-world problems. This working model is one of utmost relevance in educational spaces today. As YLCA continues to expand its presence in the United States, extending to other parts of the globe like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, its impact is becoming increasingly prominent. By empowering young people to start talking about cybersecurity and AI, this initiative is slowly but steadily contributing to a responsible and informed generation that is prepared for a safer future.