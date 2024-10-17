Rockwell Automation has appointed Brian Hovey as Chief Marketing Officer.

Takeaway Points

Rockwell Automation Appoints Brian Hovey, Chief Marketing Officer.

He will report to Scott Genereux, senior vice president and Chief Revenue Officer.

On Oct 16, 2024, Rockwell Automation named Jane Barr President for the Americas Region.

Who is Rockwell’s new CFO?

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced on Thursday that Brian Hovey has been named vice president, Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer. He reports to Scott Genereux, senior vice president and Chief Revenue Officer.

In his new role, Hovey has global responsibility to lead the marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio. With a focus on driving demand and building the brand globally, he oversees industry strategy, marketing communications, analyst relations, demand generation, and commercial marketing, Rockwell said.

Scott Genereux, senior vice president and Chief Revenue Officer, said, “Brian brings deep expertise leading transformation and growth opportunities across sales and marketing. As a customer-focused, global executive with a record of delivering results, his expertise in developing differentiated business and go-to-market strategies will be a great fit for this team.”

About Brian Hovey

The company said that Hovey joins Rockwell with more than 25 years of global leadership experience, most recently as vice president, Sales Excellence, Safety, and Productivity Solutions at Honeywell. Before that, he held multiple marketing leadership roles across the company, including vice president and Chief Marketing Officer for Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. He spent 14 years leading marketing organizations at Dell Technologies with a focus on driving growth and marketing transformation for Dell’s B-to-B business.

Hovey is an advisory board member for Aviso AI, providing executive leadership advisory on the company’s commercial strategy, product offerings, and capabilities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned an MBA in marketing from the University of Michigan.

Rockwell Automation Names Jane Barr President for the Americas Region

On Oct 16, 2024, Rockwell Automation announced that Jane Barr has been named president, Americas, effective immediately. As president, Barr will continue to report to Scott Genereux, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, and she succeeds Gina Claxton, who leaves Rockwell to pursue other opportunities.

Rockwell said that in this role, Barr will lead the largest region, executing on our industry-focused sales strategy to accelerate customer value and deliver on growth targets. The Americas organization consists of Canada, the US, and Latin America.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone.