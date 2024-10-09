Bentley Systems launches generative AI for next-level civil engineering.

Bently has launched an AI-powered civil engineering application that delivers optimized, accurate site designs up to 10 times faster than traditional methods.

What did Bently Systems launch?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated , the infrastructure engineering software company, on Wednesday announced new generative AI capabilities for civil site design, including a design copilot, site layout optimizations, and automated drawing production that will drive new levels of productivity and accuracy.

According to the report, Bentley is bringing AI to the design phase of the infrastructure lifecycle to automate repetitive tasks, such as drawing production, so that engineers can focus on higher-value activities.

Mike Campbell, chief product officer at Bentley Systems, commented, “By leveraging their past data to optimize future work, generative AI will revolutionize infrastructure design, improving engineers’ productivity and accuracy without sacrificing on quality. OpenSite+ is just the first example of how Bentley is applying generative AI to benefit infrastructure design and project delivery.”

OpenSite+ early adopter, Joe Viscuso, senior vice president and director of Strategic growth at Pennoni, said, “OpenSite+ is a game-changer. By combining design and routine tasks into one powerful platform, it eliminates the need to switch between multiple programs. It streamlines our workflow, automates repetitive tasks, and ensures accuracy as we make changes in real-time. This means faster project completion with superior results, helping Pennoni stay ahead of the curve in both technology and innovation.”

What is OpenSite+?

OpenSite+ is the first of a new generation of Bentley Open Applications which run on desktops for optimal responsiveness while offering the benefits of cloud-based applications, such as automatic updates and cross-operating system availability. The iTwin-native architecture enables seamless collaboration and data-centric workflows. Data is saved directly in a digital twin, which in turn can include data from other sources to provide full context for design work, Bentley said.

Availability

North American site engineering firms can apply for early access, the company said.



About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.