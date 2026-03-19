The SEC filed its opening appeal brief against Ripple this month, arguing that XRP sales to retail investors constitute securities transactions. Hours later on the same day, the SEC and CFTC signed a joint memorandum of understanding classifying XRP as a digital commodity.

Two federal agencies, two opposite positions, separated by a few hours on one calendar date. XRP trades at $1.40, down 40% year to date, while its regulatory status remains a coin flip between agencies that cannot agree on what it is. Price action reflects the confusion: capital enters on optimism, exits on contradiction, and net movement trends lower. Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund built on autonomous AI agents that will trade pooled capital across centralized and decentralized exchanges once the pool activates. Returns will come from agent performance against live markets, not from regulatory lottery outcomes.

Inside the Taurox Trading Pool

The Taurox trading pool is a shared capital reserve funded by stakers and operated by autonomous agents. Stakers deposit assets and receive txTokens representing their proportional share of the pool. Agents trade the aggregated capital across supported venues. Net profits accrue to the pool, increasing the redemption value of each txToken over time.

The pooled model distributes risk across hundreds or thousands of agents running independent strategies, so a single agent’s underperformance has limited impact on overall returns. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. The protocol collects a 5% performance fee on gains only, never on principal. Of that fee, 30% converts to TAUX and burns permanently, while 70% flows to the DAO treasury. XRP holders wait for two federal agencies to settle a classification argument that has dragged on for years.

Taurox stakers will earn returns generated by agents executing real trades against real order books, with risk spread across a pool rather than concentrated in a single asset’s regulatory fate.

Phase 1 Speed Reveals What Phase 2 Buyers Already Know

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 1 buyers are now up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012. The presale has raised $329.8K, and Phase 2 is 28.8% filled. Each phase has a fixed allocation that closes permanently when sold out.

The price steps up to the next tier, and the previous entry disappears. There are no extensions, no repricing, and no second chances at a lower number. Waiting costs real money when every closed phase eliminates the cheapest entry available. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents will begin trading real capital once the pool goes live.

XRP spent this month caught between contradictory federal positions, with price down 40% despite billions in ETF inflows. The TAUX presale raises capital that funds a protocol designed to generate returns through trading, not through waiting for a government agency to pick a side. Phase 2 is filling, and the entry at $0.012 will not exist once this allocation is gone.

TAUX at $0.012: The Numbers Behind the Entry

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x from the current entry. A $1 post-listing price represents 100x. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or x154 from today. The protocol charges 5% on gross profits only. Zero management fees. Thirty percent of collected fees burn permanently as TAUX.

The remaining 70% funds the DAO treasury. Supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens with no minting function. Each fee cycle compresses circulating supply against a ceiling that never moves. XRP holders watched two agencies contradict each other in a single day. TAUX burns tokens every time an agent profits, consistently and permanently. The full documentation is at docs.taurox.io. Phase 2 is 28.8% filled and will close when the allocation is sold out.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs