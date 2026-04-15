Rice Purity Test: What It Means and How to Use It? | RicePurityTests.com

If you’ve ever heard someone mention their “purity score” and had no idea what they were talking about, you’re in the right place. The Rice Purity Test is one of the most popular quizzes on the internet, and millions of people take it every year. Whether you’re a first-timer or just want to understand what your score actually means, this guide covers everything you need to know.

What Is the Rice Purity Test?

The Rice Purity Test is a 100-question self-assessment quiz that measures your level of innocence based on your personal life experiences. Each question asks about something you may or may not have done, covering topics like romantic relationships, alcohol, drugs, and legal situations.

Your final score falls somewhere between 0 and 100. A higher score means you’re considered “purer” or innocent, while a lower score means you’ve had more varied life experiences.

Where Did It Originally Come From?

The test was originally created at Rice University in Houston, Texas. It started as a fun bonding activity for college freshmen during orientation week, giving students a lighthearted way to connect and get to know each other. Over time, it spread far beyond campus and became a worldwide internet phenomenon.

Why Did It Go Viral on the Internet?

Social media played a huge role. Platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter made it easy for people to share their scores and compare results with friends. The combination of curiosity, humor, and relatability made it spread fast and stick around longer than almost any other online quiz.

How Does the Rice Purity Test Work?

The test is straightforward and takes less than five minutes to complete.

How Many Questions Are There?

There are exactly 100 questions. Each one describes a specific life experience, and you simply check off the ones that apply to you.

What Topics Do the Questions Cover?

The questions are grouped into broad life experience categories including romantic and physical experiences, alcohol and substance use, legal situations like run-ins with police, and more mature adult experiences. The questions start relatively mild and get progressively more intense as you go through the list.

How Is Your Score Calculated?

You start with a perfect score of 100. Every question you check off subtracts one point. So if you check 30 questions, your score is 70. Simple as that.

How to Take the Rice Purity Test Step by Step

Taking the test is easy. Here’s exactly how to do it.

Step 1: Visit RicePurityTests.com and scroll to the top of the page where the test begins.

Step 2: Read each of the 100 questions carefully and check off every item that applies to your personal experiences. Answer honestly for the most accurate result.

Step 3: Once you’ve gone through all the questions, click the “Calculate My Score” button. Your purity score appears instantly with no sign-up or registration required.

Step 4: Share your score with friends and see how you compare. Many people find it’s a great conversation starter, especially in group settings.

What Does Your Rice Purity Test Score Mean?

Here’s a simple breakdown of what each score range generally says about your experiences:

Score Range What It Means 100 to 98 Completely innocent with very little experience 97 to 94 Mostly pure with minor romantic experiences 93 to 77 Average innocence with typical social experiences 76 to 45 A fair share of life adventures 44 to 9 Highly experienced with an adventurous lifestyle 8 to 0 Done almost everything on the list

Keep in mind that no score is better or worse than another. Your number simply reflects your experiences, nothing more.

Is the Rice Purity Test Safe and Anonymous?

Yes, completely. The Rice Purity Test does not collect, store, or share any of your answers. There is no account required, no personal data collected, and your results are shown only to you. You can take it as many times as you like with complete privacy.

How to Use the Rice Purity Test With Friends

The test is most fun when shared. Here are a few ways people use it socially.

Using It as an Icebreaker

It works great as an icebreaker at college orientation, house parties, or casual hangouts. It gets conversations going quickly without putting anyone on the spot.

Comparing Scores the Right Way

The key is to keep it judgment-free. Everyone’s experiences are different, and a big score gap between friends can actually lead to some of the most interesting conversations.

Taking It as a Couple

Many couples take the test together as a way to learn more about each other’s past in a fun, low-pressure setting. It often opens up honest conversations that might not happen otherwise.

Final Thoughts

The Rice Purity Test is one of those rare internet quizzes that has genuinely stood the test of time. It’s fun, anonymous, and surprisingly good at sparking real conversations. Whether you score a 95 or a 42, what matters is that you take it honestly and use it in the spirit it was intended: as a lighthearted way to reflect on your experiences and connect with the people around you.

Ready to find out your score? Take the Rice Purity Test now and see where you land.

FAQs

What does MPS mean on the Rice Purity Test?

MPS stands for “Member of the Preferred Sex.” It’s used in questions that involve romantic or physical experiences with someone you’re attracted to.

Can I retake the test?

Absolutely. Many people retake it after a year or two to see how their score has changed. It’s a fun way to track how your experiences evolve over time.

Is there a right or wrong score?

Not at all. The test is purely for entertainment and self-reflection. Your score does not define your character, your worth, or who you are as a person.

Is the Rice Purity Test affiliated with Rice University?

The test was inspired by the original created at Rice University, but the current version at RicePurityTests.com is independent and not officially affiliated with the university.