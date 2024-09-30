Reshaping the Digital Future: IOV2055 Symposium Comes to Kuala Lumpur

Bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, the IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter to unite industry innovators for a collaborative future.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, The IOV2055, or Internet of Values 2055, is an innovative community-driven platform designed by BlockOn and Blocklime,to advocate unity within the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 sectors while upholding their core values. IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter will take place at the Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur on October 3, 2024, launching a series of thought-provoking events aimed at transforming the technology landscape by year 2055.Doors open at 9 AM and the event concludes with a Web3preneur networking session at 5 PM.

This premier leadership event will bring together entrepreneurs, institutions, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts for in-depth discussions on technology’s role in enhancing societal values. It’s protocol-agnostic, content-driven approach sets it apart from traditional tech conferences, emphasizing meaningful conversations around digital economy, user adoption,investment trends, Islamic decentralised finance(iDeFi) and decentralised artificial intelligence(DeAi)

Malaysia is the perfect backdrop for IOV2055, thanks to its pro-Web3 regulatory framework and strong support for innovation. With a vibrant fintech and Web 3.0 ecosystem, the country is quickly emerging as a global tech leader. IOV2055 also closely aligns with the vision and values of Malaysia Madani as articulated by the current prime minister, YAB Anwar Ibrahim. IOV2055 Symposium in October strategically aligns with major regional events in the blockchain and fintech sectors, including TOKEN2049 in September, as well as the SCxSC Fintech Summit, ETHKL 24,BTC Malaysia, MDEC LEVELUP and MDEC MD Tech adoption summit (Blockchain) in October. This timing fosters an ideal environment for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among industry leaders and enthusiasts.

Our inaugural genesis event held in Kuala Lumpur in July set the stage for IOV2055, demonstrating the strong interest and potential for Web3 development in the region. successfully kicked off during TOKEN2049’s side stage at Marina Bay Sands on the morning of September 19th, 2024, with the IOV2055 Symposium – Singapore Chapter. Later in the day, Chain Innovation Malaysia took place at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore, drawing around 400 attendees. Both events were a resounding success, with registrations reaching full capacity, marking a strong start to the IOV2055 event series. The panel sessions were extremely engaging, featuring esteemed speakers from across Web3, venture capital, cryptocurrency, and leading associations, creating valuable discussions for all participants.

IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter will feature side stages hosted by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Bitcoin Malaysia, and is partnered with reputable organizations such as NuChain,Ihsan Dhahab Sdn Bhd,IKKA.IO, Access Blockchain Association Malaysia, Web3Preneur,KL Societies and more.

“The joint venture with BlockLime for the IOV2055 Symposium represents the culmination of BlockOn’s commitment to fostering a thriving blockchain ecosystem in Malaysia. As a pioneer of ecosystem enablement through events like Malaysia Blockchain Week 2019, the Blockchain Meets Industry 4.0 Conference, and the establishment of the Malaysian Blockchain Center at Blockchain Village in Medini, our new initiative with IOV2055 further strengthens our dedication to shaping a future where Web3 and the Internet of Values empower individuals and transform societies. I envision a world with greater transparency, inclusivity, and opportunity, and through IOV2055, we aim to spark the conversations and innovations needed to achieve this vision.” – JP, Founder of BlockOn and Co-Founder of IOV2055

“IOV2055 is a catalyst for shaping the future of the internet, bringing together innovators from Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to foster collaboration and debate for innovating for the future while preserving essential human values.” – Harpreet Singh Maan Co-founder of IOV2055

“IHSAN is excited to partner with IOV2055 to drive sustainable innovation and community empowerment through financial inclusivity. We aim to broaden financial participation, stimulate grassroots economic growth, and unlock new opportunities with iMas, our digital gold-backed token platform.” – Kevin Loh & Abang Azrul Azim, IHSAN.

As the world continues to navigate the complexities of an evolving digital landscape, the IOV2055 Symposium – Malaysian Chapter offers a timely platform for global thought leaders to come together and shape the future of the internet. It is a must-attend for anyone looking to be part of the next wave of technological innovation.

For interviews, collaboration inquiries & further information on IOV2055 Symposium, please reach out to us at partnerships@iov2055.com.

About BlockOn

Blockon Ventures, is a pioneer in the blockchain and crypto events space since 2017 with a proven track record of organizing successful events such as India Blockchain Week, Malaysia Blockchain Week, and Thailand Blockchain Week. As a leading force in Asia’s dynamic Web3 landscape, Blockon Ventures has orchestrated over 125+ events in 10+ countries, bringing together a community of 70,000+ attendees, 2,500+ influential speakers, and backed by 700+ supportive sponsors and 125+ leading media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNN, and Bloomberg.

Learn more here about BlockOn : www.blockon.biz

About Blocklime

Blocklime aims to be a blockchain thought leader and DLT enabler, challenging the status quo and re-engineering trust.Founded in 2017, Blocklime is a Malaysian DLT software company specializing in Blockchain development, consulting & training.

Learn more here about Blocklime : www.blocklime.com