BlockOn and XDC Network Launch XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest, a Co-Accelerate Program Backed by Investment from XVC Tech’s $125 Million Fund

BlockOn, a leading blockchain ecosystem builder, and XDC Network, a Layer1 EVM compatible Blockchain, today announced the upcoming launch of XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest, a premier accelerator and venture builder program for Web3, crypto AI, and blockchain startups in Asia. This program is poised to set a new standard in supporting early-stage ventures, propelling them towards growth and investment readiness.

Since 2017, BlockOn has been a driving force in the Asian blockchain space, empowering countless startups through its various initiatives, including acceleration programs, strategic investments, educational events, and community building. BlockOn’s commitment to fostering a thriving Web3 ecosystem is evident in its successful track record and impactful projects such as Malaysia Blockchain Week, India Blockchain Month, GLOBLA, Thai Blockchain Week, I Love RWA, IOV2055, Web3Preneur, Women,Web3Preneur, and the Blockchain Meets Industry 4.0 Conference, which saw the involvement of former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad. BlockOn also played a key role in establishing the Malaysian Blockchain Center at Blockchain Village in Medini, further solidifying its commitment to fostering a thriving blockchain ecosystem in Asia.

Unlike traditional accelerator programs that primarily focus on mentorship and networking, the XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest program offers a unique advantage: up to $150,000 USD in milestones based funding opportunities. This substantial financial backing, combined with tailored acceleration, sets it apart as a truly exceptional program for ambitious Web3 startups.

“We are excited to partner with XDC Network to introduce XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest,” said Jagdish Pandya, Founder of BlockOn. “This program embodies our shared vision of empowering Web3 startups in Asia to reach their full potential and drive the next wave of blockchain innovation. Ritesh Kant will be spearheading this initiative, bringing his extensive experience to guide and mentor participating startups. We are also thrilled to already have two successful stories, Peerhive and Fandora as testament of the burgeoning cooperation and relationship between XDC and BlockOn.”

Aneri Merchant, Investment Manager at XVC Tech added, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant Web3 ecosystem. By supporting early-stage startups, we are investing in the future of blockchain technology and its transformative impact across industries.“

XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest is designed to provide startups with the resources they need to thrive. This includes tailored acceleration, significant investment from both BlockOn and Xinfin, regulatory support, XDC network integration, comprehensive guidance, token launch support, global network access, and hands-on venture building with access to Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs). We are actively identifying promising early-stage startups through our Web3preneur event series, a powerful lead generation platform. Apart from funding,

XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest provides comprehensive support across six key areas: growth, partnerships, revenue generation, development, fundraising, and grants. The program will also facilitate demo days with an exclusive opportunity to pitch to Web3 VCs to receive funding.

XDC Web3Preneur AccInvest will be open to startups meeting specific eligibility criteria, including having a launched MVP and an incorporated entity. Further details about the program and application process will be released soon.

About BlockOn

Blockon Ventures, is Asia’s oldest Blockchain Accelerator since 2019 supported by Khazanah and running a Blockchain center at Iskandar Johar Bahru, Malaysia. BlockOn is also a pioneer in the blockchain and crypto events space since 2017 with a proven track record of organizing successful events such as India Blockchain Month, Malaysia Blockchain Week, and Thailand Blockchain Week. As a leading force in Asia’s dynamic Web3 landscape, Blockon Ventures has orchestrated over 150+ events in 10+ countries, bringing together a community of 70,000+ attendees, 2,500+ influential speakers, and backed by 700+ supportive sponsors and 150+ leading media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNN, and Bloomberg.

​About Web3Preneur

​Web3preneur, a BlockOn initiative, is redefining networking within the Web3 space. Born as a series of premium side-events alongside major conferences like Token2049 Singapore, ETH Dubai, and more, Web3preneur is known for its unique “stage-less, speaker-less, no-frills” format. This approach encourages meaningful conversations and genuine connections among a curated group of industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs. Through our series of curated events, we bring together the brightest minds and most innovative projects in the decentralized world

About XDC Network:

XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases, including Global Trade Finance, payment, Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting the website XinFin.org, XDC.org.

About XVC Tech:

XVC Tech is an Investment Company with $125mn fund supported by founders of the XDC Blockchain Network that specializes in investing in early-stage Web3 start-ups, based out of DIFC,Dubai. XVC Tech has a global investment mandate to invest across Web3 native projects as well as Web2 to Web3 transformation projects.

Find more information users can visit XVC Tech’s website xvc.tech and follow them on social media: Twitter | Linkedin