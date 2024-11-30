Relationships Are Worth a Lifetime –”HOW TO BUILD A LEGACY TO DIE FOR”

Have you ever pondered what legacy you’ll leave behind? We live in a world obsessed with instant gratification. Quick fixes, fleeting trends, and the relentless pursuit of the next “best thing” often overshadow the quiet, enduring power of building something that truly matters: a legacy. Many of us aspire to be remembered, but how do we even begin to achieve that? Maybe you will leave a legacy that echoes through generations. But how to build that legacy to die for?

A bold in-your-face question,”Are you going to die?” That’s Kim Harms for you, right off the bat challenging your view on life and legacy. In her book, HOW TO BUILD A LEGACY TO DIE FOR, Kim tackles this existential yet essential question with innate wisdom. It forces you to confront the uncomfortable truth we often avoid: we’re all mortal. And while we might not think about it, we’re building our legacy every single day, from the smallest choices to the grandest gestures.



This isn’t your typical self-help book; it’s a candid and deeply moving exploration of life, loss, and the enduring power of love. Harms doesn’t just write about legacy; she invites you to live it. Packed with poignant anecdotes, and heartfelt lessons, this book is a masterclass in living a life that leaves a mark. Dr. Kim Harms is a woman of many hats—she isn’t just an author; she’s a seasoned dentist, a philanthropist, and a maverick speaker. Through her work, she pulls out laughter, hope, resilience, faith, courage, power, purpose, and passion.



Kim’s story is a real-life testament to bouncing back and the incredible strength of the human spirit. Her mother who, despite facing unimaginable struggles, instilled in Kim an unshakeable sense of self-worth and love. This a legacy that continues to shape Kim’s life. It’s a raw, honest, and ultimately inspiring peek into the foundation upon which her philosophy is built.

So what is Legacy? And How do you leave the most impactful legacy after you die? How to Build a Legacy to Die For isn’t about wills and financial planning alone (although Kim certainly addresses those practical aspects too!). It’s about something far deeper, far more profound, that goes beyond the tangible. Throughout the book, you’ll be effortlessly convinced that we have misinterpreted the term legacy̶̶ a long time一 A legacy is the love and pride you leave imprinted on your loved ones, a treasure far richer than any bank vault.

Dr. Harms covers all the bases, so that you walk away with actionable insights. The book is a three-part guide to intentional living and legacy building. You will be challenged to think about your death not as a morbid curiosity but as a catalyst for living a life of purpose and intention. The book also taps into Kim’s unforgettable experiences in Rwanda. Those moments epitomize how strong the human spirit can be when it comes to forgiveness and healing—especially after facing unimaginable trauma. These heartfelt stories really drive home the point that the legacy we leave is paramountly about peace and understanding.



How To Build A Legacy To Die For isn’t just theoretical; it offers concrete advice on preparing for the inevitable. Kim covers everything from writing legacy and gratitude letters to setting boundaries and managing affairs proactively. Kim gives you a practical guide for ensuring your loved ones feel comforted and encouraged when you’re gone.

Part One, “The Pillars of a Meaningful Life,” lays the foundation to the everyday choices that shape our character and impact the world. This section explores the foundations of a life well-lived, focusing on love, resilience, laughter, peace, art, trust, education, faith, and friendship. These are the pillars that shape our character and influence the world around us.

Love isn’t a fluffy feeling; it’s a powerful force built on acceptance, understanding, and appreciation. Kim pins the different facets of love – familial, romantic, platonic – and how it shapes our relationships and our legacy. Bool also delves into the importance of early childhood attachments and how they impact our capacity for love throughout our lives. Each chapter is packed with inspiring stories and practical tips to help you nurture these crucial qualities.



In Part Two, “Preparing for the Inevitable”, Kim shifts to the practical aspects of end-of-life planning, addressing the often-avoided topics of death and legacy with compassion and humor. It provides you a framework for preparing emotionally, legally, and practically for a peaceful transition and minimizing your stress for loved ones. One of the most intriguing concepts Kim discussed was the notion of “shedding” our possessions. She dives into how decluttering and downsizing can actually be super practical. This chapter is like a guide to making it easier and more meaningful to deal with all our possessions. It’s all about freeing ourselves from too much stuff and making sure we leave behind something manageable for our loved ones. So, instead of being overwhelmed by clutter, we can lighten our load and create a legacy that’s easy to handle.



What makes How to Build a Legacy to Die For stand out is how it prepares you for your death step by step. In Part Three, “The Death Prepper’s Workbook,”Kim offers pragmatic, step-by-step advice for creating a thorough plan. It covers the legal documents, letter of intent, healthcare directives, and detailed estate plan. Ir takes care of your family’s emotional needs, and gives practical tips for handling your possessions. Plus, it includes communication strategies to keep your family in the loop. This way, you leave behind a legacy of love and clarity.



The book’s core message is Simple but mind-tickling: our daily choices create the fabric of our legacy. It’s not our background that determines success, but how we respond to our circumstances. Kobe Bryant once said, “Life’s challenges are opportunities to rise above.” This theme runs throughout the book as Kim shares stories of individuals who have faced immense hardships and emerged stronger. Grab a copy of How to Build a Legacy to Die For – it might just be the most important book you ever read.



