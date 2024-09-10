7 ways you can enhance your child’s reading skills

Your child’s reading skills can be enhanced if you make some strategic moves that are easy, practicable, and also liked by the child. If the child instills a reading habit in the early days, it remains with him/her lifelong. To promote the strong reading skills of your child, online reading tutors can be a great help.

A recent market study carried out by Cognitive Market Research says that the habit among children to read is growing. In its report titled Children Picture Book Market Report 2024, this market study agency said: The Global Children Picture Book market size is USD 4715.2 million in 2024 and will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30% from 2024 to 2031.

This is a proven fact that a child will do well academically if their reading skills are honed at an early stage. Besides enhancing their positive approach, such a method of promoting reading habits will also help them do very well in their class exams. Reading habits sharpen their mental faculties, which find their expression in very good academic results.

Ways to enhance your child’s reading skills

There are several proven ways to increase the reading skills of a child. It is in this backdrop that bedtime reading among children has been promoted by parents since the olden days. The children also learn moral values through reading inspiring tales.

Here are 7 easy ways to inculcate the reading skills in your child:

Bedtime Reading: This has been continuing since the time immemorial. Give some interesting reading materials to your child for reading while waiting in bed for sleep to come. If you can inculcate this bedtime reading habit, it will continue lifelong. Another benefit of bedtime reading is that the interesting life stories of great people and fables read just before going to sleep will get an imprint on their minds. This is very good for their memory power.

Instilling good reading habits in children is crucial, and recognizing when they need the support of online reading tutors to overcome challenges is essential. This makes them love reading and also spend quality time reading.

Reading Biographies & Autobiographies of Famous Persons: This can be extremely helpful in enhancing the knowledge-base of a child on the success stories of famous persons. This is also good for increasing the level of their general knowledge. They also get inspired by the hard struggle through which the great personalities passed and achieved success in their lives.

Make Reading Materials Available to Your Child: Your child must get interesting reading materials in their hands. You can also make them members of the children’s library, from where they can take books regularly. Membership in such a library and the availability of different reading materials make them keen readers.

Select Reading Materials According to the Mental Bend of the Child: This strategy is necessary. By doing so, you can align the reading materials according to the inclination, taste, and aptitude of the child. If your child likes literature, you can give him storybooks of famous writers. If the child has a scientific brain, you can select science fiction and stories behind the great scientific discoveries.

Reading Online: This is the time of digitized versions of almost all reading materials. You can do a great service to your child by providing apps, a tablet, or a smartphone. They can download books, magazines, and all other reading materials from the web. They can read such materials during their holidays, weekend days, and bedtime. Online methods can help them read a variety of books or magazines. This will expose them to the outside world more easily.

Motivate Your Child to Make Their Own Reading Routine: No child likes something to be imposed on them. It is in this context that you should be a partner rather than parent. You should ask them to spare some time—say 15 minutes to 30 minutes—every day to read short stories, histories, knowledge-building reading materials, and literature or science. You will find your child is taking much interest in reading, as it is not imposed but suggested.

Continuity of Reading: The child should be encouraged to continue with the reading habit. It should be prolonged, yet not imposed strictly. Once the habit of reading something for a brief period continues for a few days, it will develop as a regular habit for the child. If they don’t do it, they find they are missing something. This continuity of reading right from childhood will continue lifelong.

Conclusion

Reading, undoubtedly, is one of the best habits that human beings can inculcate. The ideal strategy would be to start this habit right at the early stages of life. It is against this backdrop that parents should engage themselves in promoting their children to read. Once this reading habit is inculcated in the early stages of life, it will continue lifelong.