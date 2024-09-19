Quality Collision Group Acquires Trew Auto Body and Expands in Washington.

Quality Collision Group Acquires Trew Auto Body.

Quality Collision Group said on Thursday that it has expanded its locations in Washington by acquiring Trew Auto Body. This collision repair brand brings two locations in Bremerton and Olympia, as well as a fantastic work ethic and dedication to customer car repairs.

Trew Auto Body brings two auto body shops into the Quality Collision Group team. The collision repair brand has received nine OEM certifications, including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Volkswagen, according to the report.

Brent McKinney, VP of Operations of QCG, commented, “We are happy to be bringing Trew Auto Body to the Quality Collision Group team. This partnership brings many hard-earned assets into our toolbox, and we look forward to expanding our base in Washington state with Trew Auto Body.”

Tammy Trew, owner of Trew Auto Body, said, “It has been an exciting time recently, knowing that our shops will be a part of such a great lineup of brands in the collision repair industry. We are thrilled to see the continued growth of Trew Auto Body under Quality Collision Group.”

About the owner of Trew Auto Body.

Owner Tammy Trew has always considered the autobody business a family affair. Her parents, Jerry and Sheri, founded Trew Auto Body in 1984 with a shared passion for cars, passing the torch to their daughter. Since taking over her family’s business, Tammy has continued her mother’s and late father’s legacy by opening a second location in Olympia, providing exceptional automobile repairs and quality service, QGC said.

Trew Auto Body, located at 3700 W Loxie Eagans Blvd. Bremerton, WA 98312, and a second location at 415 S Bay Rd. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. .

Quality Collision Group Acquires Kent Collision Center in Washington State.

On Aug 29th, 2024, Quality Collision Group announced the acquisition of Kent Collision Center, a full-service auto body and restoration facility in Kent, WA. Kent Collision Center joins recent Washington acquisition Paramount Centre in aligning with Quality Collision Group’s vision for OEM repair excellence in the Pacific Northwest.

Jerod Guerin, CEO and Founder at Quality Collision Group, said, “We’re excited to welcome Kent Collision Center into the Quality Collision Group family. Our immediate objective is to continue providing superior service and to build on the excellent reputation that Kent Collision Center has established in the King County community.”

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a rapidly expanding network of high-quality collision repair centers prioritizing safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. With 70 facilities across 10 states, QCG companies specialize in restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and procedures, providing customers with a smooth, hassle-free experience.