Arrest Without Basis and Severe Mistreatment: Tayeb Benabderrahmane’s Ordeal in Qatar

On January 13, 2020, Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a French-Algerian businessman, was arrested by Qatar’s intelligence services without any legal grounds. He was immediately placed under house arrest, where he spent 307 days enduring severe psychological and physical pressure. During this time, he was denied any form of legal protection or fair procedure. Tayeb Benabderrahmane had no access to legal assistance and was utterly powerless against a system that disregarded his rights.

Unjust Sentencing Without Trial: Death Penalty for Tayeb Benabderrahmane

The situation worsened when Tayeb Benabderrahmane was sentenced to death by a Qatari court without any charges or trial. This sentence was issued without giving him the opportunity to defend himself or even to understand the basis of his conviction. This decision underscores the lack of fair judicial process in Qatar and highlights the severe shortcomings within its legal system.

Return to France and Legal Action Against Qatar

In November 2020, after nearly a year of unjust detention, Tayeb Benabderrahmane was released and returned to France. Empowered by his experience and determined to seek justice, he has now taken legal action against the state of Qatar. He has filed a case with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and is preparing to bring his case to Washington to make the human rights abuses he endured widely known.

A Case That Exposes Qatar’s True Face

Tayeb Benabderrahmane’s story sheds painful light on the human rights situation in Qatar. Despite Qatar’s wealth and international influence, his experience reveals a darker side that often goes unnoticed. His story highlights a pattern of human rights abuses, marked by arbitrary arrests, mistreatment, and lack of legal protection. Tayeb Benabderrahmane hopes that his fight will not only serve his own pursuit of justice but also raise international awareness of Qatar’s treatment of human rights.

A Call for Global Awareness and Action

Tayeb Benabderrahmane’s story is an indictment of a system that undermines individual freedoms. This case calls on the international community not to turn a blind eye to such systematic human rights violations. His case symbolizes the urgent need to hold Qatar accountable for its actions and to promote global action for justice and the protection of fundamental rights.



Source : https://www.indegazette.be/qatars-schending-van-mensenrechten-het-schokkende-verhaal-van-tayeb-benabderrahmane/