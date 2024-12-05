PUMA Teams Up with Adam&EveDDB for Bold New Global Brand Strategy

PUMA has teamed up with Adam&EveDDB for a bold new global brand strategy.

Takeaway Points

PUMA teams up with Adam&EveDDB for a bold new global brand strategy.

adam&eveDDB’s first global brand campaign for PUMA will launch in spring 2025.

PUMA account will be led by teams from adam&eveDDB’s London and Berlin offices.

PUMA Teams Up with Adam&EveDDB

PUMA, a global sports company, said on Thursday that it has partnered with Adam&EveDDB, a creative agency, to continue its journey of elevating the brand with a new brand marketing strategy in 2025, establishing PUMA as a leading sports performance brand.

The company said that with the recent appointment of Julie Legrand as Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy and Communications, PUMA’s goal is to shape the next chapter of its unique journey. Legrand, who was previously the Global Brand Director of H&M and has over a decade of experience at Procter & Gamble, dedicated 2024 to refining PUMA’s brand DNA and architecture, crafting a distinct and bold position in the market.

Julie Legrand, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy and Communications, said, “Part of my mission when joining the PUMA team early this year, was to oversee and further elevate the PUMA brand in the minds of consumers. I am delighted to be working with adam&eveDDB to delve into our DNA and to develop a brand campaign for 2025 that brings to life our new global brand strategy. With their emotionally charged creativity we can build deeper, more meaningful connections with our consumer.”

Richard Teyssier, PUMA Vice President Brand & Marketing, remarked, “PUMA is the home to some the best athletes, teams and ambassadors in the world and we have a clear ambition to position PUMA as a leading sport performance brand. We aim to be at the forefront of innovation and trends, not only on our products but especially when it comes to the brand and marketing. With adam&eveDDB, we found a partner capable of helping us build an emotional connection with our consumers, while unifying the PUMA brand under a single global strategy across our extensive sports portfolio.”

Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB, commented, “Communicating all that PUMA has to offer is a gift. Our teams in London and Berlin are immersed in all the feelings that get people moving; we can’t wait to tell the brand’s unique story which has been so brilliantly distilled by Julie and the team.”

When will it launch?

PUMA said that adam&eveDDB’s first global brand campaign for PUMA will launch in spring 2025, and the PUMA account will be led by teams from adam&eveDDB’s London and Berlin offices.

About PUMA

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, PUMA was born from a vision to craft footwear that empowers athletes to embody the agility, speed, and spirit of a puma itself. For 75 years, PUMA has been at the forefront of innovation, partnering with the world’s fastest athletes, iconic clubs, and legendary federations to push the boundaries of performance. Over the last few years, sports culture has moved from a narrow focus on winning—sweat, grit, and struggle against the odds—to a more authentic and human space.