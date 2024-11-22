PUMA Launches Green Flags Podcast to Empower Gen-Z on Sustainability

PUMA has launched the Green Flags Podcast to empower Gen-Z on sustainability.

Why did PUMA launch Green Flags?

PUMA, a sports company, said on Thursday that it has launched Green Flags, a five-part podcast series on sustainability hosted by Manchester United captain and Lioness, Maya Le Tissier, fashion and lifestyle mentor, Oli Bromfield, and pro-footballer turned content creator, Moses Duckrell.

From recycling to generating electricity from potatoes, PUMA puts two footballers and a fashionista to the test to see who will earn the most green flags, the report stated.

Maya Le Tissier, Manchester United captain and Lioness, said, “I’m so excited to be a part of this podcast which brings sustainability to the forefront of Gen Z listeners. It’s a lot of fun to complete the sustainability challenges and learn more about the small changes we can all make to fight climate change.”

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA, commented, “The Climate crisis can seem overwhelming, however all of us have the power to make better decisions for the future of our planet, no matter how small. It’s vital that we travel this journey towards a FOREVER. BETTER. together with our next generation to create awareness and inspire collective change.”

How will this be done?

According to the company, every week, PUMA’s Voices of a RE:GENERATION will present these three with playful sustainability challenges; the goal is to inspire and educate listeners on how everyday choices impact climate change. The challenges showcase how even small changes can make a big difference in reducing our environmental footprint. Whoever is most successful each week wins a green flag.

The Upcoming Episodes

PUMA listed the upcoming episodes as Episode 1, The Carbon Crunch, Episode 2, The Wardrobe Revival, Episode 3, Lessons in Leather, Episode 4, The Renewable Electricity Experiment, and Episode 5, The RE:FIBRE Makeover.

PUMA recently announced their new Vision 2030 sustainability targets in Human Rights, Circularity, and Climate, starting out how the brand will continue to reduce their impact.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly driven sport and culture forward, creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers sport-inspired performance and lifestyle products across categories such as football, running and training, basketball, golf and motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport-inspired influences to street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd brands. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs around 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.