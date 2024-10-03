PUMA has launched an Educational Content Series #KnowYourStuff.

Takeaway Points

PUMA Launches an Educational Content Series #KnowYourStuff.

Created in collaboration with Aishwarya Sharma, one of PUMA’s ‘Voices’ and Global Goals Ambassador.

The seven-episode story will roll out over the next two weeks.

PUMA also announced the launch of an electrifying new collection with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

What did PUMA launch?

In response to growing consumer demand for greater transparency from the fashion industry, PUMA said on Wednesday it has launched #KnowYourStuff, an educational content series that delves into one of today’s most debated fashion topics – leather vs vegan leather – and the environmental impact of both.

Created in collaboration with Aishwarya Sharma, one of PUMA’s ‘Voices’ and Global Goals Ambassadors, #KnowYourStuff translates the complexities and progressions around the use of leather and its alternatives and is available to view on PUMA YouTube and Aishwarya’s Instagram platform from today. The seven-episode story will roll out over the next two weeks, the company said.

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA, said, “By openly discussing the complexities of the materials used in our products, like leather and its alternatives, we hope to foster a more informed and balanced conversation about sustainable clothing and footwear choices, which is essential for driving positive change. The #KnowYourStuff series is a testament to our commitment of transparency and our promise made during our Conference of the People event to include the next generation as part of these important discussions.”

Aishwarya Sharma, in a comment, said, “My goal with #KnowYourStuff is to educate and empower my audience and young people worldwide. Sustainability can be complex and the leather topic is embedded with sensitive themes, so I’ve taken care in making sure this is approached in an open and transparent way that inspires people to become informed about the materials they choose to wear.”

According to the report, #KnowYourStuff forms part of PUMA’s commitment and actions for greater transparency in sustainability, in which Aishwarya is one of four Voices of a RE:GENERATION enlisted by PUMA to help translate sustainability in a way that engages the next generation.

About PUMA

While PUMA has a long history with leather, dating back to the 1950s, today, leather accounts for only approximately 4% of its footwear materials. PUMA’s 10For25 targets include sourcing 100% leather from certified sources, and today the brand works with third parties, such as Leather Working Group, to ensure all leather is sourced from certified tanneries. Additionally, PUMA consults animal protection organisations on a regular basis to review its animal welfare policy and actions, the company said in a statement.

PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP launch an electrifying new collection.

Global sports company PUMA, together with Scuderia Ferrari HP, launched an electrifying new collection that pays homage to one of the most iconic locations in America – Las Vegas Boulevard, the company said on Wednesday. They proudly introduce Neon Energy, a collection that captures the vibrant spirit and pulsating nightlife of Las Vegas.

PUMA said that the inspiration for this collection draws heavily from the vibrant and electrifying atmosphere of Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as The Strip.