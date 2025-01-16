PUMA Named Top Employer Across 50 Nations 

PUMA has been named a top employer across 50 nations by the Top Employers Institute.

What Was PUMA Recognized For?

PUMA, a sports company, said on Thursday that it has been certified as a Top Employer for the sixth time since 2020 by the Top Employers Institute. The Top Employer certification for its worldwide operations, as well as 50 different countries for the first time in 2025, reflects the consistent and exceptional experience PUMA offers its employees in all regions and subsidiaries.

Dietmar Knoess, Vice President People & Organization at PUMA, while commenting about the award, said, “Being named a Top Employer in our entire global organization and in 50 countries underscores our focus on creating a consistent, outstanding working environment for our employees, no matter where they are. We will not stop here and take this result as an inspiration to find new ways to make PUMA a fantastic place to work.”

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, remarked, “By achieving Enterprise Certification, PUMA not only ensures consistent standards in employee experience, development, and well-being across all regions but also cultivates a unified culture of engagement, innovation, and performance. This achievement highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and exceptional workplace culture, with people always at the heart of their success.”

How was the certification determined?

According to the report, the Top Employer certification is based on a thorough survey carried out by the Top Employers Institute and shows PUMA’s efforts to provide an attractive workplace for its employees. The survey covers six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

PUMA LAUNCHES PROJECT3

PUMA announced on Monday that it has launched a first-of-its-kind global running program called “Project3” that will give participants of the 2025 Boston and London Marathons the opportunity to experience life as a professional athlete, trial new race day products, and have the chance to bank huge performance-based cash prizes.

About Project3

Project3 will allow 100 runners participating in each race the opportunity to prepare for race day in the same way PUMA’s elite athletes do, with exclusive access to the brand’s most innovative running products that will revolutionize your race day experience, PUMA said.

According to the company, the Project3 participant will receive uncommon access to PUMA Elite Running Team coaches, elite athletes, and PUMA innovation experts who will all provide guidance on different aspects of their training cycle to ensure they arrive at race day in one mindset: to break records.

When will the registration close?

The applications are open via puma-project3.com and will close Monday, 27th January, PUMA said.