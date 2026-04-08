The Giugliano hardfork activated on Polygon mainnet at block 85,268,500 on April 8, adding faster finality and fee parameters directly in block headers, yet POL still trades at $0.88 with the psychological resistance acting as the ceiling that defines whether this recovery is real. The polygon price prediction depends on breaking that level, but Pepeto with a former Binance expert building the exchange and more than $8.8 million raised is offering the entry where the Binance listing decides the return, not a resistance line on a chart.

Polygon Price Prediction: Giugliano Hardfork Goes Live but POL Struggles at $0.88 Resistance

Polygon activated the Giugliano hardfork on April 8 at block 85,268,500, enabling faster finality by letting producers announce blocks earlier and adding fee parameters in block headers. Meanwhile Polymarket continues dominating on chain activity with $4.53 billion in transactions over the last 30 days and 8.1 million active addresses, a 28% monthly jump. Despite strong fundamentals, the polygon price prediction remains stuck at the $0.88 resistance that has rejected every attempt to break higher.

Tokens Positioned Beyond the $0.88 Ceiling and the Presale Opportunity

Pepeto

Research is a full time job when new tokens launch quicker than anyone can verify them, meaning the wallets that profit from the next move will be the ones that verified every contract and locked in entries before the crowd confirmed the direction.

Pepeto is engineered for exactly that kind of positioning. Its token bridge moves holdings across chains at zero cost and the risk scorer flags dangerous contracts before capital goes in, so your portfolio stays protected no matter how fast the market moves. That combination of verified safety and zero cost movement is the reason over $8.8 million has filled Pepeto’s rounds while the entire market printed fear readings below 20, with staking at 186% APY growing that capital while each round fills closer to the listing.

While the polygon price prediction waits for POL to clear $0.88, Pepeto rewards those who move before the Binance listing removes the current entry permanently.

The Binance listing erases $0.000000186 and replaces it with the first public trading price, and with a former Binance expert building the exchange and the same 420 trillion supply that the original Pepe coin used to reach billions in value, the presale is filling because the last stage sold out ahead of schedule and this one fills while you read.

Analysts see 100x potential from this entry, and getting in means standing on the side that will collect the returns instead of regretting from the outside when listing opens.

Polygon Price Prediction

POL trades at $0.88 after gaining roughly 9% on the ceasefire bounce, but the token sits near its all time low having dropped roughly 90% from its peak above $2.90. The $0.88 level is the key psychological resistance, and a clean break on rising volume would signal renewed interest while continued rejection points to more sideways grinding.

The polygon price prediction for 2026 ranges from $0.09 on the bearish side to $0.28 at the maximum according to Cryptopolitan, with bullish scenarios tied to successful Polygon 2.0 milestones and AggLayer adoption. A governance proposal to eliminate the 2% annual inflation and introduce buybacks could improve the polygon price prediction outlook, but even reaching $0.28 from $0.88 delivers 180%, a return requiring months of confirmation while presale entries wait for a single listing day to deliver multiples.

Conclusion

The Giugliano hardfork proves Polygon keeps building, but the polygon price prediction stays trapped below $0.88 and the returns from that ceiling cannot change the math for wallets looking at this cycle. The presale price is the entry that turns into the return everyone aims for, and it fills while these words sit on the screen. Those who rushed to enter the last round made that decision because the same entry will not exist once the Binance listing opens, and the Pepeto official website confirms that capital is flowing right now from wallets that know the listing separates those who entered from everyone who reads about them afterward. Missing this POL recovery cycle while the presale fills could end up being the decision that carries the most weight when listing day reveals what the presale entry was really worth.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the polygon price prediction for 2026?

Analysts project POL could reach $0.28 by year end if Polygon 2.0 milestones land, but the token must first clear $0.88 resistance convincingly before any bullish targets become realistic.

How does Pepeto compare to POL for returns in this cycle?

A former Binance expert building the exchange, SolidProof verified contracts, and a confirmed listing give Pepeto the verified presale where triple digit targets exist before listing opens.

Is Pepeto a strong presale entry before the Binance listing?

More than $8.8 million raised during fear conditions and triple digit return targets from analysts confirm the Pepeto official website as where wallets should enter before the listing date removes the current price.