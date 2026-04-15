DOT just survived a billion token exploit that should have crashed the entire network. Instead, the damage stayed contained because the real chain was never touched. That test proves what is built solid. Now, the polkadot price prediction sits at the crossroads between recovery and deeper pain. Early DOT holders who bought at $1.20 wish they had found something at presale pricing. In contrast, Pepeto has raised above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. This is engineered by the cofounder who took Pepe to $11 billion.

Polkadot Price Prediction Tested After Hyperbridge Exploit Mints 1 Billion Fake DOT on Ethereum

An attacker exploited a flaw in the Hyperbridge cross chain gateway on April 13 and minted one billion fake DOT tokens on Ethereum. However, shallow liquidity in the pool limited the theft to just $237,000 in ETH, according to CoinDesk. Native DOT on the Polkadot relay chain was never affected. The team paused bridging operations immediately. The exploit came weeks after the community approved a supply cap of 2.1 billion DOT. The community also cut annual token creation by 53.6%, according to CoinMarketCap. Both events reshaped the polkadot price prediction. The supply cap is long term bullish. However, the exploit rattled short term confidence.

How the DOT Forecast and the Presale Second Chance Connect

Pepeto: The Decentralized Network Built by the Cofounder Who Already Made History

While BTC and ETH anchor every portfolio as the strongest positions in crypto, Pepeto is rising as one of the most funded presales of 2026. The project has raised above $9 million with tokens at $0.000000186. Additionally, SolidProof verified every contract before the first wallet entered.

The foundation behind the project is a complete decentralized network engineered by the cofounder who launched the original Pepe coin past $11 billion with a matching 420 trillion token count. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading so every dollar stays in the position. For added utility, a cross chain bridge transfers tokens across different blockchains without any fees. That way, capital reaches the best opportunity without losing value in transit.

The swap keeps the full value of every trade inside the buyer’s wallet, and the bridge connects chains so tokens reach the right position before fees eat into the return. This gives holders a cost advantage that compounds over every single trade. Unlike BTC at $75,000 and DOT at $1.20, Pepeto sits at presale pricing. This pricing vanishes the moment the exchange opens.

For early positions, the Binance listing transforms presale pricing into 100x gains the moment exchange trading goes live. If that plays out, a $400 entry today becomes $40,000 when the first candles print. The platform also delivers 183% APY staking returns so tokens grow while the listing approaches. Considering the same cofounder took Pepe to $11 billion with zero products, Pepeto with a working decentralized network behind it makes 150x from the current entry. This is simply a matter of matching what already happened once.

For anyone following the polkadot price prediction and wishing they had found DOT at presale pricing, Pepeto is the second chance where the same kind of setup is forming before the crowd confirms it. Those early DOT holders who bought at $54 and watched it fall to $1.20 wish they had entered at the right floor. Meanwhile, the wallets entering Pepeto now are collecting that exact entry.

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Levels After the Supply Cap and the Exploit

DOT trades at $1.20 today according to CoinMarketCap, sitting at rank 44 with a $2 billion cap after dropping from $54 at its all time high. The March supply cap at 2.1 billion DOT and the 53.6% cut in annual creation are the most bullish structural changes in DOT’s history. Support sits at $1.20, and the breakout near $1.40 would confirm recovery. The polkadot price prediction for 2026 places DOT between $1.20 and $3.56 according to Changelly. This is a potential 183% gain on the high end. That is strong percentage growth. However, from $1.20 the dollar return on a meaningful position still cannot match what a presale to listing event delivers in one move.

Conclusion

The polkadot price prediction took a hit after the Hyperbridge exploit shook confidence, but the supply cap and reduced creation rate give DOT a stronger base than before. While DOT may grind from $1.20 toward $3.50 over the year, the wallets buying Pepeto right now are positioned for the biggest returns when the listing arrives. Those early DOT holders turned $54 entries into losses and now wish they had spotted the right project before it moved. Now, the same setup is forming around Pepeto because a working exchange and the Pepe cofounder behind it are signals the crowd does not confirm until after the move happens. The Pepeto official website is where the second chance exists. The polkadot price prediction will track recovery while presale holders collect what the Binance listing confirmed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What does the polkadot price prediction say after the exploit?

DOT holds $1.20 with the supply cap at 2.1 billion now in place, and analysts target $2.50 to $5.00 as the polkadot price prediction recovery range.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over DOT right now?

The gap between Pepeto presale and listing captures in a single move what DOT’s best scenario takes a full year to produce from its current $2 billion cap.

Is the Pepeto presale still open?

The presale is live with more than $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing ahead, so visit the Pepeto official website before this round fills.