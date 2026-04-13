Planet Signals. World Silent. India’s Vatsal Soin 0→1 Doctrine Patent —Axiomatic Climate AI Architecture Engineered, Tested, Proven and Filed

New Delhi [India], April 08: Carbon Markets. Climate Tipping Points. Geospatial AI. Planetary Governance. Compound Events. dMRV. Foundation Models. Digital Twin Earth.Every Signal Has a Receipt.Prototype Ready for the World.

Every major climate disaster had one precondition: the data existed. The architecture to act on it did not. Carbon monitors, ocean arrays, soil networks, seismic sensors — each precise in its own unit, none able to speak to the other, none able to prove what they authorised — without exposing the underlying data. Climate AI arrived with foundation models powerful enough to process planetary signals. It arrived without a governance layer to prove a single decision.

Indian inventor Vatsal Soin has filed the 0→1 Doctrine — a universal governance architecture converting any measurable parameter into a standardised band between 0 and 1.

Cross-Domain by Design

The architecture is domain-agnostic by mathematical design. Whether the input is a climate signal, a carbon credit, or a crop yield — the governance logic is identical. Every climate signal, every carbon measurement, every anticipatory action.

Tipping Points — Signals Without a Receipt.

Climate tipping points — Amazon dieback, Arctic sea ice loss, permafrost carbon release, Atlantic circulation collapse — are measurable signals, not sudden events. Foundation models can project the crossings. None can prove the projection was authorised or the action compliant across jurisdictions

EMERGE (Emergent Meta-Environmental Response and Governance Envelope) reads aggregated climate signals continuously. PRAT (Predictive Risk Advisory Token) issues the anticipatory advisory before tipping threshold breach. Every advisory carries a cryptographic ACR(Actuation Compliance Receipt).

Every jurisdiction receives the band — not the sovereign data.

[0.88, 0.97] · Tipping proximity [0.85, 0.95] ✓ · Breach projected [0.86, 0.96] ✓ Anticipatory advisory issued. ACR filed. No sovereign data transmitted.

Compound Extreme Events — When Three Signals Converge.

A compound extreme event is not one disaster. It is three signals crossing thresholds simultaneously — drought index, wildfire thermal band, wind velocity — in the same window. No existing architecture monitors all three across domains in real time and proves a coordinated response was authorised.

EMERGE watches the convergence. PRAT issues the compound advisory. Three signals. One proof. Zero surveillance.

[0.83, 0.96] · Drought [0.80, 0.94] ✓ · Thermal [0.85, 0.97] ✓ · Wind [0.79, 0.93] ✓ Compound event. PRAT advisory. ACR issued.

Carbon Markets — dMRV Without a Proof Standard.

dMRV (digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) is the carbon market’s most urgent unsolved problem. Credits trade on emission reductions with no tamper-proof, jurisdiction-portable proof. Satellite data, soil carbon, forest biomass — all precise, none cryptographically provable at credit issuance. Loss and Damage funds operational. Attribution tracked. No immutable receipt at disbursement.

The 0→1 Doctrine issues an ACR at every carbon measurement — the dMRV receipt the market does not have. Band matched against verified threshold. Proof issued before the credit. RECAP (Regenerative Evaluation and Civic Accountability Protocol) makes outcomes auditable without exposing sovereign data. PARR (Post-ACR Remediation and Resolution Framework) remediates if a credit drifts.

[0.77, 0.89] · Emissions threshold [0.74, 0.88] ✓ Match. Jurisdiction gate: country [0.00, 0.00] · required [0.91, 1.00] ✗ VETO. Cross-border credit blocked. HOP activated.

Global Warming Is an Unquantified Waste Problem. FTWE Files the Number.

Global warming is not just a temperature problem. It is an unquantified waste problem — trillions in preventable loss, no standard formula to prove what was saved. For the first time, prevented harm is not a projection — it is mathematics. FTWE (Fair and Transparent Waste Estimator) carries complex governing formulae across every waste variable. The headline equation: Prevented Waste (PW) = Baseline Waste (BW) − Observed Waste (OW). What was saved is no longer an estimate. It is a filed number.

Delete-Before-Share — Planetary Data Without Surveillance.

No nation shares raw sovereign environmental data freely. The architecture that governs planetary signals cannot require raw data transmission. Each sensor, each satellite node converts its reading to a band locally. The calculation deletes instantly. Only the band transmits. The sovereign measurement stays. Anticipatory action triggers on proof, not exposure.

Hallucination in climate AI foundation models — confident projections without factual grounding — cannot be stopped at the model layer. The 0→1 Doctrine stops the hallucinated projection from executing.

Proof of Concept. Engineering Prototype. Real Data.

The 0→1 Doctrine is not a concept awaiting proof. An engineering prototype demonstrates the full decision framework in operation: inputs normalised to 0→1 bands, band overlap logic executing compatibility evaluation, ACR generated automatically at every authorised decision. The prototype produces the receipt. It does not describe it.

The architecture was further tested against real public climate data.Reproducible by any researcher.

The Method.

Three countries. Five variables: CO₂ per capita, renewables share, methane per capita, temperature anomaly, deforestation parameter. Each normalised to a 0→1 band locally. No raw data transmitted. Band overlap against governance threshold determined every outcome.

Country A — Lowest Emitter. VETO.

CO₂ per capita: 0.5 tonnes — lowest of all three. Strong score. Did not pass. Deforestation at 7.4 out of 10 triggered a hard block. One good signal cannot cancel a critical failure in another.

Country B — 83.7% Renewables. VETO.

83.7 per cent clean electricity. Blocked regardless. Deforestation at 8.1 out of 10 overrode everything. The system does not negotiate. Every signal is checked. Every breach is caught.

Country C — Human Authority Required.

Temperature anomaly 1.6°C above safe threshold. Good renewables. Low methane. Not a VETO — but too serious for a machine. Routed to a human. No action until a person decides.

The Result.

Zero raw data left any country. Zero clean ACRs issued — correctly reflecting the real state of global climate compliance in the dataset year. Every outcome reproducible. The mechanism works. What remains is not proof — it is adoption.

Governments debated. Scientists warned. An inventor acted. The patents are filed. What happens next is the world’s decision — not his.

About the Inventor.

Vatsal Soin is a systems theorist and inventor with over twenty patent filings and grants in the United States, India, Japan, and more. The 0→1 Doctrine is his most consequential filing. His work spans AI-native apparel fit. Adaptive footwear. Accountable AI governance. Biometric computation. Quantum-resilient cryptography.

His formalism introduces novel axioms, lemmas, equations, theorems, and principles — the mathematics was not borrowed. It was written.

Patents filed: US 19/489,595 · India 202511115781 · PCT/IN2025/051943 · November–December 2025.

DISCLAIMER: Informational only. Not a certified product or compliance standard. Band values illustrative. Expert validation required before deployment. Inventor: Vatsal Soin · © 2026 All Rights Reserved.