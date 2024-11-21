Pivot and XDC Network Launch Co-Acceleration Program, Backed by XVC Tech’s $125 Million Fund

Pivot and XDC Network are excited to announce a joint co-acceleration initiative titled ‘Let’s Pivot-to-XDC,’ which will provide funding to foster the growth of innovative blockchain startups.

This collaboration focuses on supporting 10 promising startups working in the DeFi, Payments, and Real-World Asset (RWA) sectors, aiming to enhance blockchain integration on the XDC Network.

The program, facilitated by Pivot with the assistance of the XDC Network team, aims to empower startups to build their solutions on the XDC Network blockchain through targeted funding and mentorship. The initiative seeks to accelerate the growth of blockchain projects that can create transformative solutions in the financial sector.

Anshul Dhir, Founder & CEO of Pivot, expressed his enthusiasm:

“The ‘Let’s Pivot-to-XDC’ program, in partnership with XDC Network, supports startups innovating in DeFi, Payments, and RWA. With XDC’s scalable blockchain technology and funding from XVC Tech, this initiative offers unparalleled access to resources and capital, driving the adoption of decentralized finance and real-world asset integration.”

Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder of XDC Network, commented:

“The ‘Let’s Pivot-to-XDC’ program not only accelerates growth but also facilitates investor mixture events, allowing startups to connect with co-investors not only for funding but to gain valuable feedback from the VC community. This collaborative environment is designed to fuel innovation and long-term success for all participants.”

Program Overview

The ‘Let’s Pivot to XDC’ co-acceleration program differs from traditional cohort-based approaches. Instead, startups will be selected on a rolling basis, ensuring tailored onboarding and support based on individual needs. Pivot will work directly with startups at different stages of development, utilizing a milestone-based roadmap to maximize growth.

Funding for each startup will be disbursed according to the achievement of key milestones, ensuring resources are available at the most impactful points in their development journey. This structured funding approach allows each startup to access the necessary tools for sustainable growth and seamless integration into the XDC ecosystem.

Key Program Features

Application Process & Onboarding: Applications are carefully reviewed by both Pivot and XDC teams, with selected startups joining the ‘Let’s Pivot to XDC’ initiative.

Technical Support & Mentorship: Startups benefit from direct access to technical resources, one-on-one mentorship, and workshops led by Pivot and XDC’s technology team to help build on the XDC Network.

Ecosystem Integration: Startups will need to complete integration to the XDC to be eligible for applying to the accelerator program and will be qualified for accessing both Pivot and XDC’s extensive networks to foster community engagement and market growth.

Monitoring & Evaluation: Monthly progress reviews and strategic adjustments will keep startups on track, ensuring goals are met and performance metrics are achieved.

Demo Day & Future Opportunities: At the end of the program, startups will showcase their projects to investors and industry stakeholders, providing opportunities for further funding and growth. Pivot and XDC will continue to support these startups after the program.

Long-Term Support: Pivot remains committed to backing startups beyond the initial stages of funding and token launch, fostering long-term success.

Benefits for Selected Startups

Growth Funding: Access to milestone-based funding to fuel development and growth.

Expert Guidance: Receive support from experienced engineering and development teams at XDC Network.

Network Access: Enjoy lifetime access to the expansive networks of Pivot and XDC Network.

Seamless Ecosystem Integration: Leverage the advanced technology of the XDC Network for efficient integration.

Eligibility Criteria

Startups working in the DeFi, Payments, and RWA sectors.

Teams with an established concept or early-stage product looking to scale with XDC Network.

Innovative projects that need strategic support and funding to grow.

Startups ready to enter an exclusive co-acceleration agreement with Pivot and XDC.

Application Form: Apply Here

Applicants to Mention “Let’s Pivot to XDC” in the “Who referred you” column.

About XDC

XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.002), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases, including Global Trade Finance, Payment, Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting the website XinFin.org, XDC.org and follow XDC Network on their social media:

Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Facebook | Forum

About XVC Tech

XVC Tech is an Investment Company with $125mn fund supported by founders of the XDC Blockchain Network that specializes in investing in early-stage Web3 start-ups, based out of DIFC, Dubai. XVC Tech has a global investment mandate to invest across Web3 native projects as well as Web2 to Web3 transformation projects.

Find more information users can visit XVC Tech’s website and follow them on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn

About Pivot

Pivot is a global venture accelerator firm dedicated to the Web 3.0 industry, created by founders, for founders. Pivot’s selected startups are focused on milestones & are not bound to periodic curriculum-based programs. Founded by Anshul Dhir, a 3x founder in the Web 3.0 space, and mentor and investor in over 50 companies in Web3. Pivot is being supported by some great founders & Angels in this industry including Polygon, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Founders Group, Liminal, Biconomy, BitsCrunch, Tegro, Router, QuickSwap & more. We are also supported by Tier 1 ecosystems such as BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, ICP, Manta Network, Mantle apart from many VCs, launchpads, Exchanges & many more.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Discord