PI Network completed its first round of KYC reward distribution with over 26 million PI coins going to one million validators, and the Protocol 21 upgrade deadline passed on April 6. The PI Network price prediction for April places the range between $0.165 and $0.19, but the token sits 94% below its all time high of $2.99 with no clear catalyst to reverse that decline.

Pepeto, backed by a former Binance expert on the development team with more than $8 million raised during extreme fear, carries a confirmed Binance listing that delivers what the PI Network price prediction needs months of ecosystem growth to produce.

PI Network Price Prediction: KYC Rewards Distributed as Protocol 21 Goes Live

PI Network completed KYC reward distribution to over one million validators with 26 million PI coins distributed, per Gate. The Protocol 21 upgrade required all mainnet nodes to update by April 6 or face disconnection, per Cryptopolitan. The forecast depends on whether these upgrades attract real demand, but the token remains 94% below its peak and presale entries with confirmed listings carry more certainty.

PI Outlook and the Token Where the Listing Date Is Not a Question

Pepeto: The Presale Filling While PI Waits for Demand

PI upgrades and KYC milestones confirm the network is building, but the wallets making the biggest moves are entering tokens where a confirmed listing creates returns that the PI forecast cannot match from $0.17. Pepeto is the exchange token backed by a former Binance expert on the development team, with every contract cleared by a SolidProof audit before the presale accepted a dollar.

The cross chain bridge moves tokens at zero cost so capital stays protected, and PepetoSwap runs trades without fees so gains from each position stay whole. Over $8 million raised while the Fear and Greed reading hit 16 shows committed wallets already finished the math on the Binance listing.

Holders lock in 185% APY through the staking program as the listing draws closer, and early PI holders turned a few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth when the token hit $2.99, and now they all wish they had entered with more.

At $0.000000186, analysts project between 100x and 300x, and the same setup forming around Pepeto right now is the second chance this cycle offers. Even if PI recovers to $1, the Binance listing will turn presale wallets into returns that make a 5.9x from PI look small by comparison.

PI Network Price Prediction: Where Does PI Go After the Protocol Upgrade?

PI trades at $0.17 per CoinGecko, holding above $0.165 support after a sharp rejection from $0.28. Resistance sits at $0.18 to $0.19 where multiple EMAs converge. The Protocol 21 upgrade enables smart contracts, and Kraken listed PI on March 13 improving liquidity. The PI Network price prediction from Coinpedia places the 2026 range between $0.85 and $3.50 in the optimistic case, while conservative models from CoinGape suggest the token stays range bound near $0.16 through December.

PI needs a breakout above $0.19 to signal any real recovery. The math is clear, even the bullish $3.50 target from $0.17 is a 20x that takes the full year, while a presale entry at the current price offers 100x to 300x from one listing event.

Conclusion

On a wider level, PI completing KYC rewards and upgrading protocols proves the network is alive. In the presale space, the setup that early holders wish they had again sits open. The PI Network price prediction may improve if demand returns, but early PI holders turned small entries into generational wealth and now wish they had entered with more, and Pepeto built by a proven cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is the second chance to enter at the same stage before the same kind of move.

The Pepeto official website is where committed capital flows because the listing date is confirmed not hoped for, and the Pepeto official website remains open only until the Binance listing starts trading and this becomes the one that got away.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the PI Network price prediction for 2026?

PI trades at $0.17 with $0.19 resistance, and forecasts range from $0.16 conservative to $3.50 optimistic depending on ecosystem demand.

How does the PI Network price prediction compare to Pepeto?

PI targets up to 20x in the best case over months, while Pepeto targets 100x to 300x from a single Binance listing at the presale entry.

Is Pepeto a better entry than PI Network right now?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing and 185% APY staking confirms experienced wallets chose certainty over ecosystem speculation.