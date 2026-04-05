Pepe coin price prediction faces an 80% drawdown. At the same time, Ripple expands custody and Pepeto gives retail the whale intelligence that institutions keep to themselves.

Ripple just expanded its institutional custody through new integrations with Figment and Securosys. This adds institutional grade security and yield infrastructure that brings more traditional capital into the crypto ecosystem. When one of the largest crypto companies expands custody infrastructure during a correction, it proves that the institutions are building for the recovery. Furthermore, the presale projects with confirmed exchange listings and tools that reveal whale movements benefit when that institutional capital starts rotating. Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. The pepe coin price prediction matters less to wallets that already see a presale with the intelligence layer the market needs.

Ripple Expands Institutional Custody via Figment and Securosys Integrations

Ripple expanded its institutional custody service through new integrations with Figment and Securosys, adding security and yield infrastructure for institutional clients, according to CoinDesk. The Block noted the expansion brings Ripple’s custody closer to traditional finance standards. Institutions expanding custody during fear proves the infrastructure is being built for the recovery. Moreover, presale projects with confirmed listings capture that institutional flow when it starts moving.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction, Mutuum Finance Review, and Why Pepeto Is the Security Layer of This Cycle

Pepeto Reveals Whale Moves in Real Time So Retail Traders Stop Being Left Behind

Pepeto uses advanced exchange tools to reveal the moves of whales and market insiders in real time. This allows retail investors to position ahead of the plays that usually leave them behind. The zero fee swap engine processes any trade across any chain without fees. So, it keeps your position intact from entry to exit. The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains instantly. In addition, it places capital wherever the strongest opportunity sits without friction.

The cofounder who designed the original Pepe token leads this project. Also, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team preparing the confirmed listing. The full supply of 420 trillion tokens passed a completed SolidProof audit, confirming clean code before trading. With above $8.1 million raised at $0.000000186, the presale proves that the calculated wallets followed the whale signal during fear while the rest debated. In turn, the confirmed Binance listing is the event that converts their conviction into the kind of returns that large caps recovering from drawdowns cannot deliver.

Early Pepe holders who followed whale movements all say they were uncertain at the time and wish they invested more, and the same whale signal flashing into Pepeto means the wallets following it are looking at returns the uncertain ones will spend this cycle wishing they had.

Pepe Coin faces mathematical ceiling

PEPE trades near $0.0000042, roughly 80% below its all time high of $0.000028 from December 2024. The token carries 420 trillion circulating supply. Meme coin volume continues fading as capital rotates to utility, according to CoinGecko.

A multi billion dollar cap with no working product means even a strong rally delivers limited multiples compared to what presale listing math produces from one event.

Mutuum Finance remains unfinished on testnet

Mutuum Finance has raised $21.1 million at $0.04 in Phase 7, but the lending protocol remains on Sepolia testnet. There is no confirmed mainnet launch or exchange listing date.

A presale on testnet without a confirmed listing carries risk that projects with live tools and confirmed exchange dates do not.

Ripple Expanding Custody Proves the Recovery Infrastructure Is Being Built

Ripple expanding custody during fear proves institutions are building infrastructure for the recovery. PEPE at $0.0000042 and Mutuum Finance on testnet show what limited ceiling and unfinished products deliver. Above $8.1 million raised on the Pepeto official website during fear proves the calculated wallets already see the outcome. Early Pepe holders who followed whale signals say they were uncertain and wish they invested more. Moreover, the same signal flashing into Pepeto means the wallets following it are looking at returns the uncertain ones will spend this cycle wishing they had. The presale price is where those returns begin.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the pepe coin price prediction for 2026?

PEPE faces an 80% drawdown with 420 trillion supply limiting recovery, and Pepeto’s presale to listing math offers return potential meme coin recovery cannot match.

How does Mutuum Finance compare to Pepeto?

Mutuum Finance remains on testnet without a listing, and the Pepeto official website shows a presale with working tools, an audit, and a confirmed Binance listing.

Why does Ripple expanding custody matter for presale investors?

Institutional custody expansion during fear proves the recovery infrastructure is being built, and presales with confirmed listings like Pepeto capture that institutional flow first.