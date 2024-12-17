PEPE Advocates Doubtful About SHIB Flip – However The Best Crypto to Bet On Hasn’t Even Launched Yet!

While Pepe has enjoyed spectacular gains recently, even the most bullish of holders is currently questioning whether it can overtake the giant that is Shiba Inu. Meanwhile, thousands of investors continue to stake their claim on the rising GambleFi star Rollblock ($RBLK) as it is expected to rally 50x on its mission to bring transparency back to the online gambling sector.

Pepe ($PEPE) Catches Musk’s Eye As Exchanges Open For Business

Pepe holders have had to fasten their seat belts recently as this popular frog-themed meme coin has been a volatile beast. Pepe is currently down 4.4% on the daily time frame to reach $0.000023.

Pepe holders were recently surprised to see the Dogefather Elon Musk include the Pepe meme in one of his viral X posts. Musk could well be widening his scope to include Pepe in his meme portfolio after cheerleading Dogecoin for many years. Pepe has recently been listed on many top-tier exchanges, including Coinbase and Robinhood.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Continues To Hot Up

Shiba Inu remains the second-largest meme coin after Dogecoin, having pumped by 48% in the last six months to reach a price of $0.0000268. This has pushed the Shiba Inu market cap up to $15.8 billion and secured Shiba Inu a place at number 14 in the crypto top 20.

Shiba Inu operates a famously bullish burning mechanism, with recent reports that 2.2 million SHIB tokens were sent to dead wallets in the past 24 hours. On a weekly basis, the Shiba Inu burn rate has seen more than 87.8 million tokens removed from the circulating supply. This is incredibly bullish for Shiba Inu price action going forward and should prevent Pepe from managing to flip Shiba Inu for the remainder of this bull run.

Rollblock ($RBLK) Community Casino Token Races Ahead Of The Pack

Rollblock ($RBLK) is currently progressing rapidly through its retail funding rounds, having recently reached stage 9 with over $7.2 million being invested in a matter of months.

It is easy to see why, as the Rollblock offer is an enticing value proposition. Rollblock looks certain to capture a significant part of the $450 billion online gambling market thanks to its reliance on blockchain technology. Every single Rollblock transaction is secured anonymously using the immutable Ethereum blockchain. This will reduce any risk of bet tampering or backroom manipulation on the part of the casino.

Its platform boasts an unbeatable selection of over 7,000 casino table classics, all powered by the latest AI technology and featuring a famously loyal community backing. The Rollblock sports betting league has also recently been launched to massive acclaim.

Holding the $RBLK token is a no-brainer for the upcoming bull run, as its incredible utility combined with its hard cap of a billion tokens means that this will become a truly scarce asset over time. The Rollblock revenue share scheme will ensure a deflationary supply as demand for the token ramps up, with 60% weekly $RBLK buybacks being immediately burned and the remaining 40% allocated to stakers in the community.

Interested investors can purchase tokens exclusively from the Rollblock presale page for the discount floor of $0.0415.

