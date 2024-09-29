RollBlock Hits Another All-Time High as Presale Enters Stage 7 – Near Protocol Leads AI Token Rally FET Trail Behind

There’s growing excitement among crypto analysts as Rollblock reaches a new all-time high entering stage 7 of its presale. This momentum comes alongside a broader market rally led by Near Protocol, which has shown impressive year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is slightly trailing behind.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) Sees a 24-Hour Dip of -2.44%

FET has experienced a 2.44% dip in the last 24 hours after several days of bullish movement, with the current price at $1.63. Despite this minor decline, FET’s year-on-year performance remains strong, with over 666% growth. Additionally, FET’s market volume increased by 1.95% in the last 24 hours, suggesting that investors are taking advantage of the dip to buy in.

Near Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Dip – But Only by -0.09%

Near Protocol has also shown a slight 24-hour dip of -0.09%, with a current trading price of $5.52. Despite the dip, Near Protocol’s annual growth of 406.43% indicates strong ongoing interest. Both its market cap and volume have seen slight increases over the past 24 hours. However, with other altcoins seeing larger gains, some analysts believe that investors might be shifting focus away from Near Protocol ahead of the next bull run.

Rollblock Soars as Its Presale Enters Stage 7

In contrast to Near Protocol and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Rollblock is making waves with its new all-time high price as it moves into the 7th stage of its presale. The growing enthusiasm among investors for Rollblock is sparking excitement and discussions about its potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency space.

What sets Rollblock apart is its innovative revenue-sharing model. The platform allocates up to 30% of its weekly revenue to repurchase $RBLK tokens. To create a deflationary effect and increase the token’s scarcity and value, 50% of these tokens are burned, while the remaining tokens are distributed to users as staking rewards. This allows token holders to receive regular dividends and enjoy a strong return on investment (ROI).

As the presale enters stage 7, the price of Rollblock tokens has risen to $0.03. Experts are predicting a significant surge, with some anticipating a 100x increase by the end of the presale, fueling excitement around the platform.

