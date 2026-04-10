Payoro Successfully Registered with the Bank of Canada under the Retail Payment Activities Act

British Columbia, Canada

Payoro Finance Ltd., a Canada-based financial technology company, today announced that it has been successfully registered with the Bank of Canada under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). The company is already regulated as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The RPAA is Canada’s federal framework for the oversight of retail payment service providers. Payoro Finance’s registration formalizes the company’s status as a regulated payment service provider within Canada’s financial system.

“This registration is an important step in strengthening Payoro’s regulatory foundation,” said Eugenio Corell, Chief Executive Officer of Payoro Finance Ltd. “Operating as both a FINTRAC-regulated MSB and a registered entity under the RPAA reinforces our commitment to compliance, operational resilience, and long-term trust with partners and regulators.”

Corell added: “The RPAA framework provides clarity and structure for payment service providers in Canada. For Payoro, this enhances our ability to scale responsibly, strengthen our banking relationships, and continue building infrastructure that connects traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems.”

Registration under the RPAA enables Payoro Finance Ltd. to operate within a clear regulatory perimeter defined by the Bank of Canada. It also requires the company to implement robust internal controls, including risk management frameworks, incident reporting processes, and safeguards for client funds. These measures are designed to improve the overall safety and reliability of retail payment services in Canada.

Payoro Finance Ltd. provides a unified payment infrastructure designed to bridge fiat and digital assets through a single API. The platform enables global payouts across multiple rails, including bank transfers, card networks, and cryptocurrency, with intelligent routing to optimize cost, speed, and acceptance rates.

The company’s core products include Payoro Connect, offering users globally enabled IBAN bank accounts, in addition to integrated crypto and remittance products.

Together, these solutions allow merchants to execute cross-border payouts across more than 200 countries through a single integration, reducing friction, delays, and failed transactions.

With its dual regulatory positioning as a FINTRAC MSB and a registered payment service provider under the RPAA, Payoro Finance Ltd. continues to expand its role as a premiere infrastructure provider for digital-first industries.

Payoro Finance Ltd. continues to strengthen its position as a leading infrastructure provider for digital-first industries through its dual regulatory standing as both a FINTRAC-registered Money Services Business (MSB) and a licensed payment service provider under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). This combined regulatory framework enables the company to operate with a high degree of compliance, transparency, and trust, which are essential in today’s rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

By aligning with these regulatory standards, Payoro demonstrates its commitment to maintaining robust anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) controls, while also delivering secure, reliable, and scalable payment solutions. Its infrastructure is designed to support a wide range of digital businesses, including fintech platforms, online marketplaces, and emerging Web3 applications, all of which require seamless and compliant financial services to operate effectively.

Moreover, Payoro’s forward-looking approach allows it to adapt quickly to regulatory changes and technological advancements, ensuring that its partners remain competitive in an increasingly digital global economy. With a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and regulatory excellence, Payoro Finance Ltd. is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital payments and financial infrastructure worldwide.