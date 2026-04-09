Opinion Market Arrives as Interest in Prediction Markets Picks Up

Opinion Market is a new platform that turns debates, preferences, and strong takes into markets with money behind them, going live on Wednesday, April 8. It launches within the broader XYZVerse e-sports and online betting ecosystem, which has already built public visibility through a multi-million-dollar presale and plans for a crypto-powered Counter-Strike 2 league with a reported $5.5 million prize pool.

The launch lands at a moment when prediction markets are no longer a niche corner of crypto. The sector has grown fast over the past year, not only in visibility but in investor interest. Reports in March linked the category’s biggest names to fundraising talks at valuations around $20 billion and above, showing how far the space has moved from a niche corner of crypto.

As a result, both Polymarket and Kalshi are now reportedly in fundraising talks at roughly $20 billion valuations each, a sharp jump from the valuations both companies carried at the end of 2025. Besides these two dominant platforms, all other frontrunners still operate on the same principle. Every contract is settled against a verifiable real-world event.

Opinion Market sidesteps that constraint entirely, and in doing so, opens a market category that traditional platforms don’t offer – one that mirrors the kind of back-and-forth people already have in everyday conversation. Users can act on those views with bets starting from $1 in USDC, all settled on Binance Smart Chain.

Whether the topic is a sports hypothetical, a lifestyle debate, or a tech preference, any two-sided argument can become a live market. There is no dependence on a verifiable outcome or a settlement source, which essentially means the range of possible markets is limitless. The project calls this “belief economics,” and the logic is simple – the market itself is the outcome.

From Opinion To Wager

When someone goes to Opinion Market, they see a question with two options and pick a side. But how does the betting side settle if there is no right answer?

Once a market closes, the side with more capital behind it takes the other side’s pool. The platform deducts a 4% fee from the combined pool first, then distributes the rest to winners in proportion to their individual bets.

Another part worth paying attention to is the hidden volume mechanic. Every bet amount is concealed on-chain through Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs. Participants see how many people chose each side, but not how much money sits behind either option.

This is enforced cryptographically at the protocol level, which means even the platform does not get a peek at the distribution before a market resolves.

That way, crowd-following, one of the major problems of open betting, is directly addressed. When volumes are visible, people most likely choose to follow the money before their actual opinion.

For example, if one side shows $50,000 and the other shows $300, most will pile onto the heavy side without thinking twice. Hidden volumes “force” bets based on personal conviction, not crowd momentum. The result is a market that stays completely uncertain until it closes.

Inside Opinion Market’s Two-Layer Format

Opinion Market runs on two distinct layers. The first is a free opinion poll presented as a swipe feed, which is the same mechanic that drives TikTok and apps like FaceMash. Questions appear as cards, and users swipe left or right to vote.

Right after, they see something like “xy% of people think the same as you,” a quick piece of social proof that makes the experience interactive before any money is involved. At that stage, no wallet and no sign-up are required.

The second layer is where real money comes into play. Anyone who feels strongly enough about a certain question can convert their vote into a bet.

Markets run in two formats: standard markets last one to four hours, while marathon markets stay open for eight to twenty-four hours. Users can place bets at any point before a market closes.

When time runs out, the ZK proofs lift, volumes on both sides become visible, and everything settles automatically. No intermediaries, no manual steps at any point in the process.

The Economics Behind Market Creation

The 4% fee that comes off every market is split three ways. Half goes to the platform, a quarter goes to whoever created the market, and the last quarter feeds into a referral pool. If a user brings someone in and they start betting, they earn from their activity on the platform.

One of the perks of the system is that anyone can create a market for $20 USDC. This value serves as a non-refundable deposit that works as spam protection and makes sure every market starts with a minimum pool.

Users write the question, set two options, choose a timeframe, and submit it for review by an AI moderation layer. If it clears, the market goes live, and they get 25% of all fees it generates.

There’s no need for a crypto wallet to get started, either. An integration with Privy.io lets users set up an embedded wallet through email, Google, or Telegram in a single click, so the usual on-chain onboarding headaches are out of the picture. That keeps the door open even for people who have never touched a crypto product before.

If prediction markets proved anything, it is that people will put money behind what they think is going to happen. Opinion Market is built on the idea that they will do the same for what they believe.

