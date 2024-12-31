Old Patrolman Guard Services: 2023 Pasadena Business Hall of Fame Recipient

Founded in 2018 by Hayson Tasher, Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS) has quickly established itself as a leader in the private security industry. Based in Pasadena, California, this premier security company is known for its unwavering commitment to quality control and innovation. Earning a place in the Pasadena City Business Hall of Fame, Old Patrolman Guard Services has proven to be a trusted name in the field of security.

A JOURNEY OF PERSEVERANCE

The story of Old Patrolman Guard Services is rooted in persistence. Founder Hayson Tasher faced significant challenges when obtaining the necessary license to start his security company. After spending two years under a licensed security firm, his form went unsigned, requiring him to restart the process. Despite these hurdles, Tasher’s determination never wavered, and in 2018, he launched Old Patrolman Guard Services.

This resilience and dedication not only helped establish the company but also inspired countless others striving for financial independence.

COMPREHENSIVE SECURITY SERVICES

Old Patrolman Guard Services provides a wide range of private security solutions. With nationwide capabilities and partnerships with affiliated security firms, OLDPGS caters to businesses, events, and residential needs. In addition to its robust security services, the company is planning to manufacture its own line of tactical products, including:

Firearms

Batons

Tactical boots

This ambitious expansion underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and growth, setting Old Patrolman Guard Services apart from its competitors.

RESILIENCE AMID ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

While the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic uncertainties disrupted many industries, Old Patrolman Guard Services thrived. With an increased demand for security services during these times, OLDPGS remained steadfast, ensuring that essential security personnel were on the ground when they were needed most.

VISION FOR THE FUTURE

In its six years of operation, Old Patrolman Guard Services has achieved remarkable milestones and garnered recognition as a trusted leader in the private security industry. As acquisition proposals from larger firms continue to emerge, Hayson Tasher reflects on the company’s growth, innovation, and future direction. Regardless of what the future holds, Old Patrolman Guard Services remains steadfast in its mission to deliver “Security you can count on.”

WORDS OF WISDOM

Hayson Tasher lives by two principles that guide his business and personal philosophy:

Never stop striving for financial independence.

Stay prayed up.

These values resonate with aspiring entrepreneurs and reinforce the commitment of Old Patrolman Guard Services to excellence in every aspect of its operations.

A TRUSTED NAME IN PRIVATE SECURITY

Old Patrolman Guard Services is not just a security company; it’s a symbol of reliability, quality, and innovation. As it continues to grow and expand its services, OLDPGS remains a leader in the private security industry, dedicated to protecting communities and inspiring future entrepreneurs.

For more information about Old Patrolman Guard Services, visit their website:

www.oldpatrolmanguardservicesoldpgs.org.