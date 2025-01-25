What is burnout and how to eliminate the feeling of it?

Burnout is a type of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It happens when you find yourself feeling excessive, chronically fatigued and not able to deal with constant demands. Gradually, this stress lessons the interest and motivation you once had for the things you enjoyed doing.

This state reduces productivity and drains your energy; you will probably feel helpless, hopeless, cynical, and resentful. In due time, you may feel as if you have nothing left inside to give. Burnout impinges on all spheres of life—a person’s home, workplace, and social relationships—and can even result in serious health problems, which make you more vulnerable to diseases. Since it strikes at all dimensions of life, taking immediate steps to resolve burnout is important.

Strategies for Eliminating Burnout

We have summarized 9 ways that you can do to eliminate the feeling of burnout in your head.

Signs and symptoms of burnout

Most of us have days when we feel helpless, overloaded, or unappreciated-when it takes the determination of Hercules to drag ourselves out of bed. If you feel this way most of the time, however, you may be burned out.

Burnout is a process of gradual wearing away. It doesn’t happen in a single day, yet it can sneak upon you. In the beginning, the signs and symptoms are quite subtle but then they worsen with the passage of time. Consider these early symptoms of an alarm to signal that something is not right and should be addressed.

Identify what you need to add (and subtract) from your life

Recognizing that you’re on the road to burnout—or that you’re already there—can provide the space, energy, and clarity that’s essential for figuring out your needs. “When you turn toward the pain you’re experiencing with kindness and compassion, that opens the doorway for your body to tell you what’s going to help you the most,” says Nagoski (the writer of the Book Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle). “For me, that started with tai chi. It gave me the ability to live a life with the freedom to oscillate from a state of stress to a state of calm and relaxation.”

Reach out to friends and family

While there may not be any universal remedy for burnout, studies show one thing on which there is absolute consensus i.e. social interaction is always a positive emotion producer. People, however, resort to solitude when they are drained emotionally and physically. Isolation, both, starts depriving you of an understanding of what it means to connect with other people-and also it starts moving toward a loss of trust in them”-Nagoski added. Thus, reaching out and trying to forge a connection becomes more difficult, thus it’s more like a self-perpetuating condition.

Get outside for 20 minutes a day, five days a week

Burnout is-a result of chronic stress spiraling out of control, Dr. Sheryl Ziegler (She is a Doctor, parenting, self-care and the wirter of Book Mommy Burnout) observed. “It draws our attention to the general situation that triggers the fight-or-flight condition arising from the ritual of the body, such as when it is being tested under a lot of pressure with a deadline or strenuous medical test. Once the stressor goes away, the body is likely to return to its original state. But we never take a pause because we jump from one stress event to another, putting the body into this constant state. A never-ending vicious cycle leads to serious health adversities, such as heart diseases and an immune system under attack.

The good news: there are ways to break that cycle. “Exercise is one of the most effective ways to allow your body to recover from a state of stress,” says Ziegler. And it needn’t be severe-a brisk 20-minute walk outside can have an astonishing effect. The good news is that exercise enhances your mood, but being outside adds to the benefits-from lowering of blood pressure, immune system strengthening, increased self-esteem, sharpening your mind, all the way to great boosts of well-being.

Limit your media intake

Picture it: You’re padding around your house first thing in the morning, enjoying a quiet cup of coffee, when you receive a breaking news notification on your phone. You turn on your TV for additional information, and suddenly your mood is ruined. A study conducted by the Institute for Applied Positive Research found that “when you’re exposed to just three minutes of negative news first thing in the morning, you have a 27 percent higher likelihood of reporting that you had a bad day six to eight hours later,” one of the researchers, Michelle Gielan, told The Washington Post. “We expected people would report being unhappier for the next few minutes after watching negative news. But we didn’t expect it to have such a lasting effect six to eight hours later.”

Get professional help

Recovering from burnout is often more manageable with the support of a professional therapist. At Daccord, our counseling services are designed to provide the safe space you need to navigate your challenges. If you’re facing other mental health concerns, such as generalized anxiety disorder, our experienced counselors can help assess whether structured therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), is the right path for you.

At Daccord, their counselling sessions provide a space where you can openly share your struggles, significantly lightening their weight. Let us help you feel heard and supported as you work toward emotional well-being.

Practice self-compassion

The term “self-care” gets thrown around pretty loosely and means a lot of different things to a lot of people. That is why Duke actually prefers using the term “self-compassion” to talk about the recovery from burnout. This idea is based on treating yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would give to others.

Duke explains this approach by encouraging a mindset of empathy toward yourself: “It’s about acknowledging, ‘This is a really tough period for me. Everyone experiences challenges in life. Right now, the stress I’m facing has surpassed my ability to cope and has remained unresolved for too long.’”

From there, you then start to look at a few things, Duke says. “You need to ask: ’How do I extend myself compassion? How do I start to take a step back and either problem-solve to improve the situation, or change my perspective? How do I take care of myself?’”

If one of the answers is “take a bubble bath,” that’s great. It just can’t be the only answer!

Monitor your stress levels

When you’re overtired, you will feel more effectively pushed or have unpleasant reactions to circumstances that ordinarily wouldn’t irritate you. Time goes through distinguishing once you are most pushed will assist you discover designs and constructing arrangements. Do you get on edge each time you listen the “ding” of a modern mail in your inbox? Do you discover yourself snapping at your kids each night when they inquire about supper? Is your stomach continuously acting up the night some time recently that enormous assembly? Either way, knowledge is power.

Make a habit of journaling

You may want to monitor your stress, mood, and other signs of burnout through keeping a log. Journaling is intimidating to people who have never tried it. However, remember: Your journal doesn’t have to be the bestseller material. In fact, you don’t even need to write in full sentences.

The goal of journaling-at least, when you’re recovering from burnout-is to get what’s in your head onto paper, jumbled as it may well be. Putting on paper what is happening in your life, how you feel about it, your goals, or a to-do list can be very cathartic. You may also want to keep a gratitude journal.

Conclusion

Burnout is a state of physical, emotional, or psychological exhaustion due to a prolonged and excessive effort. This affects every other aspect of lives, being work with relationships and overall health. Thus, eliminating burnout calls for a holistic approach, such as self-care, boundary setting, engaging in physical activities, and seeking professional help when necessary. At Daccord, our occupational assistance services provide counselling and other resources you may need to overcome burnout rid and restore your balance and well-being. Contact today and take the first step towards that healthy stress-free life.