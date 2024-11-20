Oilstainlab Redefines The Future of Automotive, Unveiling Global Advisory Board to Bring the HF-11 to Market

Prepare for a seismic shift in the automotive industry; Oilstainlab is poised to redefine the industry’s boundaries. With an uncompromising vision and a fearless approach, this innovative California-based company is challenging conventional norms and setting a new standard in automotive excellence. The recent debut of their groundbreaking hypercar in October 2024, the HF-11, marks not merely a product launch, but a bold statement of intent to disrupt the status quo. Founders Nikita and Iliya Bridan have strategically assembled a powerhouse advisory board comprised of industry luminaries and technology pioneers. Together, they are not merely adapting to change; they are driving a new era in automotive design and performance, reshaping the future of mobility.

The Rise of Oilstainlab: From Concept to Reality

Founded in 2019 by twin brothers Nikita and Iliya Bridan, Oilstainlab has positioned itself as an automotive game changer, anchored in looking at the past while looking fiercely toward the future. The Bridans, with over 15 years of industry experience, hold 12 patents and have led more than 45 projects with major manufacturers, contributing to the production of over six million cars globally. Based in Signal Hill, California, Oilstainlab began with a mission to challenge conventional automotive design, focusing on pushing boundaries in technology, performance, and design aesthetics.

Their journey started with the Half-11 prototype, a homage to the golden age of motoring fused with modern engineering. Over five years, the Half-11 became a myth, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to uncompromising vision and engineering excellence. Now, the company is taking orders for its first production car, the HF-11, a vehicle that embodies their philosophy of “the past overtaking the future.”

For more background on the HF-11 and its groundbreaking features, you can read further on this TechBullion Article.

The HF-11: A Masterpiece of Engineering and Design

The HF-11 is more than just a car; it’s a statement. Designed for those who appreciate the thrill of analog driving while embracing modern technology, the HF-11 offers an exhilarating mix of power, precision, and artistry. Let’s break down what makes this vehicle a game-changer in the automotive world:

1) Unmatched Power and Performance: The HF-11 is powered by Oilstainlab’s proprietary Thunder-Volt powertrain system, offering both gasoline and electric configurations. The car’s mid-mounted flat-six engine delivers a jaw-dropping 650 horsepower, capable of reaching 12,000 RPM, while maintaining a lightweight 2,000-pound frame.

2) Dual Powertrain Flexibility: One of the most radical features is the HF-11’s quick-swap engine system. Owners can seamlessly switch between a high-revving gasoline engine or an all-electric setup. This flexibility aligns with the automotive industry’s shift towards sustainable mobility while retaining the thrill of traditional performance engines.

3) Cutting-Edge Aerodynamics and Carbon Monocoque: Oilstainlab has invested over 3,500 hours in developing a bespoke carbon monocoque chassis, ensuring the HF-11 achieves optimal safety, performance, and comfort. The advanced aerodynamic design maximizes downforce while retaining a minimalistic aesthetic.

4) Driver-Centric Ergonomics: Designed with drivers in mind, the HF-11 offers optimal comfort for those up to 6’3” tall, ensuring clear vision angles and easy egress. This ergonomic focus is a testament to Oilstainlab’s refusal to compromise on any detail that enhances the driving experience.

5) Exclusive Limited Run: Only 25 units of the HF-11 will be produced, with 11 of these as part of a “Maniac” package for the most discerning buyers. The base price for this street-legal hypercar starts at $1,850,000, with deliveries expected in 2026.

Assembling a Dream Team: The Global Advisory Board

To support the ambitious rollout of the HF-11 and future projects, Oilstainlab has formed a global advisory board composed of six industry veterans. These leaders bring a wealth of experience from both legacy automakers and tech innovators, ensuring that Oilstainlab is equipped to navigate the complexities of the automotive world. Here’s a closer look at the heavyweights joining the team:

1) Stefan Krause: The Strategic Visionary

With a distinguished career spanning roles at BMW, Deutsche Bank, and Faraday Future, Stefan Krause is a seasoned executive known for his expertise in scaling businesses and driving innovation. As a co-founder of Canoo, he raised $300 million and took the company public with a $2.4 billion valuation. Krause’s expertise in decarbonization and fintech aligns perfectly with Oilstainlab’s goal of sustainable innovation.

“Oilstainlabs’ conscious driven decarbonization approach is setting a new powertrain standard for making the impossible possible with dual functionality. I am looking forward to contributing to the next evolution of the company.” – Stefan Krause

2) Monika Mikac: The EV Champion

Monika Mikac is an internationally recognized automotive executive and entrepreneur with 10 plus years experience in raising venture capital particularly in the EV sector. She currently is the CEO at NAD Capital, an investment fund that focuses on a whole circle of electric mobility. Monika previously held a CBO position in QEV Technologies where she helped the company closing a 17M€ round with the European Investment Bank. She also holds board positions with Turbo Energy Solar Innovation company listed on NASDAQ. Monica started her automotive career as COO in Rimac Automobili (Bugatti Rimac), as one of the founding team members she helped growing the company from 1 to 350 employees and closing more then 60 mil of financing and quickly achieved the status of European Automotive Rising Stars.

“Oilstainlab has all the ingredients for success: grit, unstoppable design, and unmatched innovation,” she said. Her expertise will be instrumental as the company continues to push the envelope in the EV space.

3) Alexander Lee: The Silicon Valley Disruptor

Alexander Lee brings two decades of experience in scaling and commercializing disruptive automotive technologies. Alex has held CEO and COO positions with pioneering automotive, and energy storage companies, including Singer Vehicle Design, Jannarelly Automotive, Phoenix Motorcars, Ionblox and Altair Nanotechnologies. Lee’s knack for rapid growth and market positioning will help Oilstainlab accelerate its global expansion.

“Challenging the status quo, especially in the rarefied world of hypercars, requires a clear vision of the product, a robust playbook, and a team that can execute quickly. Oilstainlab has all three of these critical elements in place, and I am eager to help Nikita and Iliya, go full throttle.” – Alexander Lee

4) Vitaly Golomb: The Investment Strategist

As a technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Vitaly Golomb brings a deep understanding of mobility and climate tech. His work with companies like Rimac Automobilil HyperloopTT, Polaris, HyperloopTT, Damon Motorcycles, and QEV Technologiesshowcases his ability to identify and nurture game-changing technologies. As a venture-backed CEO, venture capitalist, and investment banker, he has founded multiple companies and has been involved in numerous financings, joint ventures, and M&A transactions across North America, Europe, and Asia

“Oilstainlab has ingeniously filled a long-standing gap in the automotive enthusiast market, offering a unique solution that addresses real-world demands. This emerging brand shows tremendous promise, and I’m excited to witness its ascent to the upper echelons of the industry. ” – Vital Golomb

5) Andrew Shedden: The Lightweight Body Expert

Andrew Shedden’s experience in lightweight vehicle design and motorsports engineering is unmatched. With a career that includes projects with Koenigsegg, Ferrari, and Mercedes AMG Petronas, Shedden’s focus on lightweighting and chassis design will ensure the HF-11 remains at the cutting edge of performance.

He has held key positions with Toyota, Honda, Faraday Future, and Great Wall Motors during his career. He also founded Angénieux LLC, an automotive consulting business acting as a trusted advisor to leading international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Charge Point Operators (CPOs), providing invaluable insights and strategic direction to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of electric mobility.

6) Graham Fotheringham: The Sustainability Advocate

With a background at companies like Toyota, Honda, and Faraday Future, and Great Wall Motors Graham Fotheringham has dedicated his career to sustainable automotive solutions. His expertise in electric mobility strategy and brand positioning will guide Oilstainlab in navigating the EV landscape.

“I have dedicated my career to shaping the future of mobility through strategic leadership, innovative thinking, and an unwavering commitment to driving positive change and am excited to be part of Oilstainlab’s journey.” – Graham Fotheringham

Future Projections and Industry Impact

As the automotive industry continues its transition toward electrification, lightweight materials, and advanced aerodynamics, companies like Oilstainlab are perfectly positioned to lead the charge. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are projected to increase by 35% in 2025, driven by advancements in battery technology and decarbonization goals. The HF-11’s dual powertrain flexibility and quick-swap engine system could set a new benchmark in this rapidly evolving market.

Additionally, industry analysts project that the global hypercar market, currently valued at approximately $13.5 billion, will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. With its focus on limited-edition, high-performance vehicles, Oilstainlab is strategically poised to capture a significant share of this lucrative market segment.

A New Era of Automotive Excellence

Oilstainlab’s journey from a disruptive or what the twins call “maniac”idea to a formidable force in the automotive industry is just beginning. The HF-11, with its blend of heritage and innovation, is a testament to the company’s vision of redefining what’s possible in the automotive world. Backed by a star-studded advisory board and a relentless commitment to excellence, Oilstainlab is set to usher in a new era where performance, sustainability, and design are not just goals but fundamental principles.

For enthusiasts, innovators, and industry watchers, Oilstainlab is more than just another automotive brand, it’s a movement. The HF-11 is not just a car; it’s a revolution on wheels. As the company continues to expand its footprint and challenge the status quo, the automotive world would do well to keep an eye on what comes next.

For more details about Oilstainlab and updates on their groundbreaking projects, visit their official website.