The world of automotive design and engineering has been captivated by disruptors who challenge the norms and push the boundaries of what is possible. Among these trailblazers, Oilstainlab stands out as a brand that has redefined what it means to create high-performance vehicles in the modern age. Founded by twin brothers Nikita and Iliya Bridan in 2019, Oilstainlab has taken the automotive world by storm, culminating in their latest masterpiece, the HF-11, a revolutionary sports car that merges cutting-edge technology with classic design elements. This report is a success story in Oilstainlab’s history, the making of the HF-11, and the impact it is poised to make in the ultra-luxury, high-performance automotive market.

The Genesis of Oilstainlab

Oilstainlab is the brainchild of twin brothers Nikita and Iliya Bridan, whose passion for automotive design and engineering was kindled at an early age. Born in Ukraine, the Bridan twins moved through various stages of education, ultimately dropping out of high school at the age of 14. However, their path to success was anything but conventional. They soon found themselves attending design school in Italy, further honing their skills before embarking on a transatlantic journey to California, where they began working with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Prior to establishing Oilstainlab, the Bridans gained experience working with industry heavyweights like Honda/Acura, General Motors, Toyota, Genesis, and others. Their professional career portfolio boasts contributions to electric vehicle platforms, modularity, and vehicle production programs in the billions. With over 7 million cars produced and critical acclaim for their designs, including Motor Trend’s “SUV of the Year” award, the twins were ready to launch their own venture. In 2019, they founded Oilstainlab in Long Beach, California, with a vision to redefine automotive design, strategy, and manufacturing.

The HF-11: The Ultimate Street-Legal High-Performance Machine

The HF-11 is the culmination of five years of intensive development, testing, and innovation. Drawing inspiration from the 1960s, the HF-11 pays homage to the golden era of car design, while incorporating state-of-the-art engineering and technology that sets new standards in the modern automotive landscape. With just 25 units to be produced, the HF-11 is not only a high-performance car but a collector’s item and a statement piece for discerning enthusiasts.

Performance Figures and Specifications

At the heart of the HF-11 is a commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience. The car’s performance figures speak for themselves:

650 horsepower

2000 lbs curb weight

A screaming 12,000 rpm redline

These numbers suggest a vehicle that is not for the faint-hearted. The HF-11 is designed to be as light as possible, with a bespoke carbon monocoque chassis contributing significantly to its low weight while ensuring maximum strength and safety. The chassis design alone took over 3,500 hours of engineering effort, spanning two years, in collaboration with global partners, to meet the rigorous demands of performance and safety without compromising on aesthetics or ergonomics.

Thunder-Volt Powertrain System

One of the key innovations of the HF-11 is its Thunder-Volt powertrain system, a modular setup that allows for flexibility in engine types. The car can be outfitted with either an all-electric powertrain or a gasoline-powered, mid-mounted flat-six engine. This versatility enables the HF-11 to cater to different driving preferences, from the instantaneous torque of electric propulsion to the visceral roar of a traditional internal combustion engine.

Adding to the allure is the transmission choice, with drivers having the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox for those who relish a more analog, connected driving experience, or a 7-speed sequential gearbox for quick shifts and precision control. This dual-powertrain approach underscores Oilstainlab’s commitment to giving buyers the ability to tailor the HF-11 to their exact specifications.

Aerodynamic Excellence and Minimal Design Philosophy

Oilstainlab’s obsession with precision extends beyond performance to the aerodynamics of the HF-11. Substantial resources were invested in developing an aerodynamic package that maximizes downforce while maintaining a minimalistic design. This was achieved through advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), allowing engineers to optimize the airflow around the vehicle and ensure it remains stable at high speeds without sacrificing visual appeal.

This meticulous attention to aerodynamics is particularly critical given the vehicle’s lightweight construction and high power output. The ground effects, in particular, have been engineered to provide superior balance, regardless of whether the car is being driven on a racetrack or a winding mountain road.

A Bespoke Carbon Monocoque: The Pillar of Safety and Performance

The HF-11’s bespoke carbon monocoque chassis is one of its most impressive features. This cutting-edge structure not only contributes to the car’s lightweight nature but also enhances its rigidity and safety. Traditionally used in high-end racing cars and supercars, a monocoque construction integrates the chassis and body into a single, highly durable unit. This provides exceptional strength and crash protection, as well as improved handling dynamics.

The bespoke nature of the HF-11’s monocoque means that it was designed specifically for this vehicle, making no compromises in ergonomics or performance. The result is a car that offers maximum driving pleasure while meeting the highest standards of modern automotive safety.

Driver Comfort: No Height Restrictions

Unlike many high-performance cars that prioritize form over function, Oilstainlab has gone to great lengths to ensure the HF-11 provides an ergonomically optimized experience for drivers of all sizes. In fact, the HF-11 was designed with taller drivers in mind, accommodating those as tall as 6’3” even while wearing a helmet. This focus on driver comfort, ingress, and egress is a reflection of Oilstainlab’s experience working with OEMs and their dedication to delivering a truly driver-focused vehicle.

A Masterclass in Proportions and Packaging

Oilstainlab’s approach to the HF-11’s design was not just about making the car as fast as possible, but about creating a harmonious blend of engineering and aesthetics. The company’s attention to detail is evident in the packaging of every component, ensuring that the vehicle retains a compact, lightweight footprint. Every element of the HF-11 has been scrutinized to maximize efficiency, functionality, and driving pleasure. This obsessive approach to packaging is a key reason why the HF-11 can offer such a unique driving experience in a relatively small, nimble package.

The Market for High-Performance Limited Edition Vehicles

The HF-11’s exclusivity makes it part of a highly niche yet lucrative segment of the automotive market: ultra-luxury, limited-production supercars. This market has seen a resurgence in recent years, driven by wealthy enthusiasts seeking unique, high-performance vehicles that offer a combination of heritage, cutting-edge technology, and exclusivity. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global luxury car market was valued at $410 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $566 billion by 2027, growing at a 4.72% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Limited-production vehicles, such as the HF-11, represent a growing subset within this market. The supercar and hypercar segments are increasingly appealing to collectors and enthusiasts who are willing to pay a premium for cars that offer unparalleled performance, rarity, and the ability to customize their vehicle to their exact specifications. With a base price of $1.85 million, the HF-11 is positioned in the upper echelon of this market, directly competing with vehicles from brands like Ferrari, McLaren, and Bugatti.

The exclusivity of the HF-11, combined with its bespoke engineering and design, makes it an attractive proposition for elite buyers looking for a completely new driving experience unlike any other car to date. The HF-11 is limited to a total run of 25 vehicles. With first deliveries scheduled for 2026.

The Future of Oilstainlab

Oilstainlab’s venture into bespoke vehicle manufacturing with the HF-11 marks a significant milestone in the company’s history. Having started as a design consultancy and prototyping service, the launch of the HF-11 demonstrates their ability to move from concept to production while maintaining their core values of innovation, bold design, and uncompromising performance.

The company’s plans for the future extend beyond the HF-11. Oilstainlab is poised to become a prominent player in the high-performance automotive market, with potential future models and even more radical innovations in design and engineering. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive world ensures that they will continue to be a disruptive force for years to come.

Conclusion: The HF-11 – A Testament to Bold Vision and Engineering Excellence

The HF-11 is more than just a car; it is the embodiment of Oilstainlab’s philosophy of blending heritage with cutting-edge innovation. From its Thunder-Volt powertrain to its bespoke carbon monocoque, the HF-11 is a masterclass in design and engineering that pushes the limits of what a street-legal vehicle can be.

As the world eagerly awaits the first deliveries of the HF-11 in 2026, it is clear that Oilstainlab has firmly established itself as a bold innovator in the automotive world. The HF-11, with its 650 horsepower, lightweight construction, and exclusive production run, is poised to redefine what it means to drive a high-performance car in the 21st century. With a team of global maniacs, a passion for perfection, and an uncompromising vision, Oilstainlab has delivered a vehicle that truly lives up to the hype, and perhaps even surpasses it.