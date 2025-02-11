Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Dragon Wireless Modem, Designed to Offer Uninterrupted Internet Even during Power Cuts

Nomad Internet has announced the launch of the Nomad Dragon wireless modem, with integrated battery backup, that provides a continuous internet connection for up to 10 hrs. Nomad Dragon comes with high-speed internet connectivity, no contract, and unlimited data plans, making it ideal for both individuals and businesses.

In a recent post, Jaden Garza, CINO Nomad Internet, announced that for a limited time, the Nomad Dragon is available for free. “At Nomad Internet, we’re all about pushing the boundaries of rural and mobile connectivity, and the Nomad Dragon is our latest game-changer. Get ready for a whole new level of wireless power,” Jaden shared.

With state-of-the-art technology that maximizes speed, security, and convenience, the Nomad Dragon is built for optimal performance on the go. Created for residential and commercial applications, the built-in battery capability in Nomad Dragon ensures smooth performance during power failures, providing consistent connectivity without dropping the performance. Travelers and digital nomads can also easily take Nomad Dragon to the remotest of locations without power and still enjoy a robust and dependable internet connection.

Some of the key features of Nomad Dragon include:

Ultra HD 8K streaming and lag-free gaming: Enjoy incredibly fluid performance for all kinds of work and play needs. Battery Backup: In the event of a power outage, users can stay connected for up to ten hours. Dual LAN & WAN Ports: Enables seamless wired connections for added reliability. Supports Up to 128 Devices: Perfect for large households, businesses, and shared workspaces. Rural-Optimized Performance: Handles high-speed internet without compromising reliability, making it ideal for rural and remote areas.

With built-in battery backup, ultra-HD streaming capability, and multi-device support, Nomad Dragon is made to keep its customers connected wherever they are.

For a limited time, the Nomad Dragon is available for free with an unlimited internet plan from Nomad Internet. With this special offer, users can now enjoy a fast, safe, and continuous internet connection for an affordable price.

Due to high demand and limited stock, the Nomad Dragon is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To get the Nomad Dragon wireless modem, visit NomadInternet.com.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America’s leading wireless internet provider for rural communities, delivering high-speed, reliable, and affordable connectivity to those in areas where traditional services fall short.