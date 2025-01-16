Nexval.ai Expands its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Suha Zehl, Lori Eshoo, and Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti

Florida, Miami, [Date] – Nexval.ai, a leading pioneer in the mortgage and fintech industries, is proud to announce the appointment of three prominent industry professionals to its Board of Advisors: Suha Zehl, Lori Eshoo, and Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti.

By welcoming them to the leadership team, Nexval.ai aims to fuel its commitment to continued growth and innovation.

Suha Zehl [ Founder & Managing Director, Z Technology Solutions]

Nexval.ai welcomes Suha Zehl, a distinguished expert in mortgage and financial technology, to its Board of Advisors. As the Founder and Managing Director of Z Technology Solutions, Suha has established herself as a leading authority on harnessing technology to drive business innovation and growth in the mortgage and fintech sectors. A Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) with a proven track record of success, Suha brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic acumen to Nexval.ai. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion has also been recognized through the prestigious Path To Diversity Scholarship.

Suha’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping Nexval.ai’s growth strategy, navigating complex industry challenges, and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Lori Eshoo [ Business Development Executive, Eshoo Consulting, LLC]

We are also pleased to introduce Lori Eshoo, a renowned business development executive, to Nexval.ai’s Board of Advisors. With an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Lori brings unparalleled expertise in real estate and property tax solutions. Lori founded National Tax Search (NTS), one of the largest property tax consulting firms in the US in 1997 and successfully grew and sold NTS in 2019. As a trusted advisor and Business Development Executive at Eshoo Consulting, LLC, she drives growth and success for her clients. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and member of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC), Lori is a respected industry leader, recognized for her exceptional entrepreneurship and leadership with numerous awards, including the prestigious E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lori’s extensive experience will be invaluable in steering Nexval.ai towards new opportunities and enhancing its ability to deliver impactful, tailored solutions to clients.

Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti [ Seasoned Technologist & IT Expert]

Nexval.ai is also honored to welcome Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti, Ex-PwC Executive Director, to its Board of Advisors. A visionary leader with over two decades of experience, Dr. Chakrabarti brings unparalleled expertise in blockchain, cloud transformation, and artificial intelligence. A certified CMMI professional, he possesses a unique blend of technical and strategic acumen. As the Founder of CTOE Consultancy Services, Dr. Chakrabarti has established himself as a trusted advisor to businesses navigating complex digital transformations.

Dr. Dipankar’s ability to harmonize transformative technologies with business strategy will be a valuable asset to Nexval.ai driving innovation and excellence in our offerings.Lori’s extensive experience will be invaluable in steering Nexval.ai towards new opportunities and enhancing its ability to deliver impactful, tailored solutions to clients.

.About Nexval.ai

Why Choose Nexval.ai?

At Nexval.ai, we blend two decades of mortgage expertise with transformative technology. Leveraging AI, machine learning, cloud services, we offer tailored solutions that drive efficiency and growth. Our customizable AI models address the unique challenges of the mortgage industry, helping clients achieve smarter, more efficient outcomes.

Contact:

Email: info@nexval.ai

Media Inquiries: pr@nexval.ai