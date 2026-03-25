Pepeto is one of the biggest questions for early investors looking to join the fast growing meme exchange presale on the Ethereum blockchain. As a zero fee trading platform with a risk scorer and cross chain bridge, Pepeto promises faster swaps, cheaper transactions, and real protection for every wallet inside. Bitmine just disclosed 4.66 million ETH worth $11 billion during the dip, confirming institutional money is buying through fear. With more than $8 million raised and a Binance listing approaching, thousands of wallets are searching for the next shiba inu and finding Pepeto at the top of every list.

Next Shiba Inu Search Grows as Bitmine Loads $11 Billion in ETH During the Dip

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwire confirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The institutional money is buying through fear, and the wallets searching for the next shiba inu are positioning in Pepeto before that capital rotates into early entries.

Next Shiba Inu: Where the Listing Math Delivers What SHIB Cannot From Current Prices

Pepeto

What makes Pepeto the strongest candidate as the next shiba inu is its combination of meme energy and real exchange tools on the Ethereum blockchain. PepetoSwap removes the fees that drain capital on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives. Shiba Inu reached $40 billion at $0.0000884 with nothing but ShibaSwap added after the price had already moved. Pepeto ships the exchange tools first.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The presale lets early buyers access the token before the listing at lower pricing, and with more than $8 million raised, the demand is real.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. SHIB delivered over 25,000% to early buyers at $0.0000000005 with zero products and zero exchange tools. Pepeto has three exchange tools the original SHIB never built. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories of this cycle. The wallets that found SHIB at six zeros in 2020 made millions. The wallets finding Pepeto at six zeros right now have the same window but with better infrastructure behind it.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin trades at $0.09, down 87% from its $0.73 all time high, according to CoinGecko. T. Rowe Price filed to include DOGE in its $1.8 trillion crypto ETF. Even $0.20 is roughly 2x. DOGE has institutional backing now, but 2x from $0.09 will not produce the returns the the strongest meme entry delivers on listing day.

Solana (SOL)

Solana sits at $87, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched and weekly inflows added $9.1 million. Even $294 is 3.4x over quarters. SOL will recover, but Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event while SOL needs a full year.

Next Shiba Inu: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create the Millionaire Stories of This Cycle

SHIB made its millionaires because they got in at six zeros before the crowd arrived. The window for SHIB is gone, but the window for Pepeto is open right now. The Binance listing turns presale entries into open market positions, and Pepeto holders will be the names in the next round of success stories. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will spend this cycle wishing they had found the the meme coin follow up while the presale was still running.

Enter the the SHIB successor before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next shiba inu with the strongest case in 2026?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and exchange tools SHIB never built. The Binance listing is approaching.

Why are investors calling Pepeto the next shiba inu?

SHIB reached $40 billion with zero products. Pepeto has zero fee trading and a risk scorer at presale pricing. The Pepeto official website gives access before the listing.

How does the next shiba inu compare to DOGE and SOL?

DOGE targets 2x. SOL targets 3.4x. Pepeto targets 150x on listing day with exchange tools that SHIB never had.